Sanicubic 1 WP is a high-performance combination (grey and black waste water) lifting station for commercial and intensive residential use. Twin motor load balanced system utilising high-performance stainless-steel cutter technology and IP68 submersible rating.

Recently a heritage cabin owner decided to renovate his cabins to give it a more luxurious feel but instantly realized the relocation of bathroom created elevation which meant traditional gravity plumbing was not an option. He then came across Sanicubic 1 which can be connected to all the bathroom fixtures and was a cost effective solution to his problem.

Features and benefits: