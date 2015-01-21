Sanicubic 1 WP
Last Updated on 21 Jan 2015
Sanicubic 1 WP is a high-performance combination (grey and black waste water) lifting station for commercial and intensive residential use. Twin motor load balanced system utilising high-performance stainless-steel cutter technology and IP68 submersible rating. Operating waste water temperature between 35°C to 70°C intermittent.
Overview
Sanicubic 1 WP is a high-performance combination (grey and black waste water) lifting station for commercial and intensive residential use. Twin motor load balanced system utilising high-performance stainless-steel cutter technology and IP68 submersible rating.
Recently a heritage cabin owner decided to renovate his cabins to give it a more luxurious feel but instantly realized the relocation of bathroom created elevation which meant traditional gravity plumbing was not an option. He then came across Sanicubic 1 which can be connected to all the bathroom fixtures and was a cost effective solution to his problem.
Features and benefits:
- Pumping capacity of 11m vertically or 110m horizontally or lesser combinations of both
- Two alarms for ultimate safely – hard – wired alarm plus remote wireless alarm.
- Operating waste water temperature between 35°C to 70°C intermittent