Saniflo Sanicubic 1 GR Product Showcase
Saniflo Sanicubic 1 GR Product Showcase
|

Sanicubic 1 GR

Last Updated on 27 Jan 2021

The Sanicubic 1 GR is ideal for sloping waterfront properties where a boathouse could be converted into additional accommodation, rural properties where main drainage is too far away. It features a powerful 2200W motor, high flow rate performance, and an IP68 waterproof rating.

Overview
Description

The Sanicubic 1 GR is ideal for sloping waterfront properties where a boathouse could be converted into additional accommodation, rural properties where main drainage is too far away.

It features a powerful 2200W motor, high flow rate performance, and an IP68 waterproof rating.

Features and benefits:

  • Compact dimensions
  • Tough, reliable macerating lifting station
  • Features integrated non-return valves
  • IP68 rated
  • External hard wired audio visual alarm
  • Will handle up to 55°C intermittent
  • Intelligent level controller

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Saniflo AUS Catalogue

26.10 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Saniflo NZ Catalogue

26.65 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Saniflo Sanicubic 1 GR Product Sheet

950.97 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressChatswood, NSW

Saniflo Unit 10, 25 Gibbes Street

1300 554 779
