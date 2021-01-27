Sanicubic 1 GR
Last Updated on 27 Jan 2021
Overview
Description
The Sanicubic 1 GR is ideal for sloping waterfront properties where a boathouse could be converted into additional accommodation, rural properties where main drainage is too far away.
It features a powerful 2200W motor, high flow rate performance, and an IP68 waterproof rating.
Features and benefits:
- Compact dimensions
- Tough, reliable macerating lifting station
- Features integrated non-return valves
- IP68 rated
- External hard wired audio visual alarm
- Will handle up to 55°C intermittent
- Intelligent level controller