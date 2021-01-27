Sanicompact® 43
Last Updated on 27 Jan 2021
Sanicompact® is the first all-in-one macerating toilet suite. Adding a toilet is now as easy as one product. The compact design enables a toilet to be added where space is limited making Sanicompact® ideal for a powder room or laundry addition.
Overview
Description
Features and benefits:
- A complete toilet suite with built in macerator
- Cistern-less flush button connected directly to the
- domestic water supply
- Water saving flush system
- Factory pre-mounted non return valve (supplied)
- Floor mounting kit
- Features a soft-close toilet seat