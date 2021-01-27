Logo
Sanicompact® 43

Last Updated on 27 Jan 2021

Sanicompact® is the first all-in-one macerating toilet suite. Adding a toilet is now as easy as one product. The compact design enables a toilet to be added where space is limited making Sanicompact® ideal for a powder room or laundry addition.

Description

Sanicompact® is the first all-in-one macerating toilet suite. Adding a toilet is now as easy as one product. The compact design enables a toilet to be added where space is limited making Sanicompact® ideal for a powder room or laundry addition.

Features and benefits:

  • A complete toilet suite with built in macerator

Features and benefits:

  • A complete toilet suite with built in macerator
  • Cistern-less flush button connected directly to the
  • domestic water supply
  • Water saving flush system
  • Factory pre-mounted non return valve (supplied)
  • Floor mounting kit
  • Features a soft-close toilet seat

Saniflo AUS Catalogue

26.10 MB

Download
Saniflo NZ Catalogue

26.65 MB

Download
Saniflo Sanicompact Product Sheet

2.22 MB

Download
Display AddressChatswood, NSW

Saniflo Unit 10, 25 Gibbes Street

1300 554 779
