Sanicom® 2
Last Updated on 16 Feb 2021
Sanicom® 2 is a high performance commercial grey water lifting station featuring 2 powerful motors, ensuring continuity of service for your business. The easy access service design makes it ideal for busy commercial kitchens & cafe's.
Overview
Description
Sanicom® 2 is a high performance commercial grey water lifting station featuring 2 powerful motors, ensuring continuity of service for your business. The easy access service design makes it ideal for busy commercial kitchens & cafe's.
Features and benefits:
- Ideal for heavy commercial applications
- Safe, reliable twin motor pump for continuity of service
- Unit operates automatically
- 1/65 mm rear and two 80 mm side entries and air vent connection for external venting
- Working temperature of 35°C
- Will handle up to 90°C for short periods (5 minutes)
- External hard-wired alarm
- Alternates duty cycle
- 2 x pre mounted non return valves (supplied)
- 2 m pre wired cable