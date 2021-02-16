Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Saniflo
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Saniflo Sanicom
Saniflo Sanicom 2
Saniflo Sanicom 2 Close Up
Saniflo Sanicom 2 Labelled Diagram
Saniflo Sanicom 2 Product Image
Saniflo Sanicom
Saniflo Sanicom 2
Saniflo Sanicom 2 Close Up
Saniflo Sanicom 2 Labelled Diagram
Saniflo Sanicom 2 Product Image
|

Sanicom® 2

Last Updated on 16 Feb 2021

Sanicom® 2 is a high performance commercial grey water lifting station featuring 2 powerful motors, ensuring continuity of service for your business. The easy access service design makes it ideal for busy commercial kitchens & cafe's.

Overview
Description

Sanicom® 2 is a high performance commercial grey water lifting station featuring 2 powerful motors, ensuring continuity of service for your business. The easy access service design makes it ideal for busy commercial kitchens & cafe's.

Features and benefits:

  • Ideal for heavy commercial applications
  • Safe, reliable twin motor pump for continuity of service
  • Unit operates automatically
  • 1/65 mm rear and two 80 mm side entries and air vent connection for external venting
  • Working temperature of 35°C
  • Will handle up to 90°C for short periods (5 minutes)
  • External hard-wired alarm
  • Alternates duty cycle
  • 2 x pre mounted non return valves (supplied)
  • 2 m pre wired cable

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Saniflo Sanicom 2 Product Sheet

1.05 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressChatswood, NSW

Saniflo Unit 10, 25 Gibbes Street

1300 554 779
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap