Sanicom 1: Grey water lifting station

Sanicom 1 is a powerful lifting station for grey water in busy commercial environments. Suitable for multiple connections including a basin, bath, shower, sink, dishwasher and washing machine. The easy access service design makes it ideal for busy commercial kitchens and cafe's.

In a recent case, a limb specialist doctor wanted to convert the top floor of a high rise building into a clinic but was faced with the challenge of no nearby plumbing lines. The clinic needed to install sterilisation machines that operates on high temperature and large volumes of water, Sanicom 1 proved to be the solution.

Features and benefits: