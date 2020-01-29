Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Saniflo
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Saniflo Sanicom
Saniflo Sanicom New Image
Saniflo Sanicom Detailed Product Image
Saniflo Sanicom Grey Water Lifting Station
Saniflo Sanicom Grey Water Lifting Station Under Sink
Saniflo Sanicom Grey Water Lifting Station Under White Sink
Saniflo Sanicom
Saniflo Sanicom New Image
Saniflo Sanicom Detailed Product Image
Saniflo Sanicom Grey Water Lifting Station
Saniflo Sanicom Grey Water Lifting Station Under Sink
Saniflo Sanicom Grey Water Lifting Station Under White Sink
|

Sanicom 1: Grey water lifting station

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2020

Sanicom 1 is a powerful lifting station for grey water, used in busy commercial environment with resistance to higher waste water temperature. Suitable for multiple connections including a basin, bath, shower, sink, dishwasher and washing machine.

Overview
Description

Sanicom 1 is a powerful lifting station for grey water in busy commercial environments. Suitable for multiple connections including a basin, bath, shower, sink, dishwasher and washing machine. The easy access service design makes it ideal for busy commercial kitchens and cafe's.

In a recent case, a limb specialist doctor wanted to convert the top floor of a high rise building into a clinic but was faced with the challenge of no nearby plumbing lines. The clinic needed to install sterilisation machines that operates on high temperature and large volumes of water, Sanicom 1 proved to be the solution.

Features and benefits:

  • Pumping capacity of 8m vertically or 100m horizontally or lesser combinations of both
  • Operating waste water temperature between 35°C to 90°C intermittent
  • Made in France to the highest standards

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Saniflo AUS Catalogue

26.10 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Saniflo NZ Catalogue

26.65 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Saniflo Sanicom 1 Product Sheet

663.23 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressChatswood, NSW

Saniflo Unit 10, 25 Gibbes Street

1300 554 779
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap