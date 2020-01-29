Sanicom 1: Grey water lifting station
Sanicom 1 is a powerful lifting station for grey water, used in busy commercial environment with resistance to higher waste water temperature. Suitable for multiple connections including a basin, bath, shower, sink, dishwasher and washing machine.
Overview
In a recent case, a limb specialist doctor wanted to convert the top floor of a high rise building into a clinic but was faced with the challenge of no nearby plumbing lines. The clinic needed to install sterilisation machines that operates on high temperature and large volumes of water, Sanicom 1 proved to be the solution.
Features and benefits:
- Pumping capacity of 8m vertically or 100m horizontally or lesser combinations of both
- Operating waste water temperature between 35°C to 90°C intermittent
- Made in France to the highest standards