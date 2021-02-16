Sanialarm® Interlock
Last Updated on 16 Feb 2021
The Sanialarm Interlock has 3 functions, whereby it sets off an audible alarm in the event of a high level issue and simultaneously shuts off incoming water supply to prevent flooding whilst cutting the power supply to the dishwasher or washing machine.
Overview
Description
The Sanialarm Interlock has 3 functions, whereby it sets off an audible alarm in the event of a high level issue and simultaneously shuts off incoming water supply to prevent flooding whilst cutting the power supply to the dishwasher or washing machine.
Features and benefits:
- Helps protect against flooding
- Audible and visual alarm
- Power interlock for dishwasher or washing machine
- Easy and quick plug and play installation, no electrician required
- Suitable for new and existing Saniflo installations
- Kit comes complete with magnetic float switch and low voltage solenoid with pre wired plugs