Saniflo Sanialarm Interlock
Saniflo Sanialarm Interlock Kitchen
|

Sanialarm® Interlock

Last Updated on 16 Feb 2021

The Sanialarm Interlock has 3 functions, whereby it sets off an audible alarm in the event of a high level issue and simultaneously shuts off incoming water supply to prevent flooding whilst cutting the power supply to the dishwasher or washing machine.

Overview
Description

Features and benefits:

  • Helps protect against flooding
  • Audible and visual alarm
  • Power interlock for dishwasher or washing machine
  • Easy and quick plug and play installation, no electrician required
  • Suitable for new and existing Saniflo installations
  • Kit comes complete with magnetic float switch and low voltage solenoid with pre wired plugs

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Saniflo Sanialarm Interlock Instructions

2.79 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Saniflo Sanialarm Interlock Product Sheet

1.14 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressChatswood, NSW

Saniflo Unit 10, 25 Gibbes Street

1300 554 779
