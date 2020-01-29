Saniaccess 2 macerator is designed for ease of installing a complete toilet with a hand basin.

In a recent case, a building owner wanted to convert a commercial space into an early learning centre with all the amenities. The only way to access the main sewer line was to cut through the post-tension concrete slabs, so the owner looked for an alternative solution. He then found the SaniAccess 2 macerator pump.

It has access panels on to top for ease of serviceability and maintenance. One Saniaccess 2 was used for each toilet basin combination at this site.

Features and benefits: