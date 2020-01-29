Logo
Saniflo Saniaccess Macerator Pump Behind Toilet Bowl
Saniflo Saniaccess Macerator Pump Detailed Product Image
Saniflo Saniaccess Macerator Pump Rendered Bathroom Interior
|

Saniaccess 2: Macerator pump

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2020

Saniaccess 2 macerator is designed for ease of installing a complete toilet with a hand basin. In a recent case, a building owner wanted to convert a commercial space into an early learning centre with all the amenities.

Overview
Description

Saniaccess 2 macerator is designed for ease of installing a complete toilet with a hand basin.

In a recent case, a building owner wanted to convert a commercial space into an early learning centre with all the amenities. The only way to access the main sewer line was to cut through the post-tension concrete slabs, so the owner looked for an alternative solution. He then found the SaniAccess 2 macerator pump.

It has access panels on to top for ease of serviceability and maintenance. One Saniaccess 2 was used for each toilet basin combination at this site.

Features and benefits:

  • Pumping capacity of 5m vertically or 100m horizontally or lesser combinations of both
  • Convenient access panels for service and maintenance
  • Made in France to the highest standards

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Saniflo AUS Catalogue

26.10 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Saniflo NZ Catalogue

26.65 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressChatswood, NSW

Saniflo Unit 10, 25 Gibbes Street

1300 554 779
