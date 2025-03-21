SALTO XS4 One S Keypad: Advanced smart locking with integrated PIN-code access

The SALTO XS4 One S Keypad is an innovative smart lock that combines advanced access control features with intuitive PIN-code functionality. Designed for seamless integration, it is compatible with SALTO Space and SALTO KS platforms, providing a flexible and secure access solution for both standalone and networked environments. The backlit capacitive-touch keypad enhances user experience, while its sleek and compact design makes it suitable for a wide range of architectural settings.