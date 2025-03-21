Logo
SALTO XS4 One S Keypad: Advanced smart locking with integrated PIN-code access

Last Updated on 21 Mar 2025

The XS4 One S Keypad combines smart locking with PIN-code access, providing a secure and stylish keyless solution for doors. Ideal for standalone or networked applications, it enhances convenience and security.

  • Product checkCapacitive-touch PIN keypad for keyless entry.
  • Product checkWorks with Salto Space and Salto KS platforms.
  • Product checkSupports RFID keycards and mobile credentials.
  • Product checkRetrofit-friendly design for Euro and ANSI doors.
Overview
Description

The SALTO XS4 One S Keypad is an innovative smart lock that combines advanced access control features with intuitive PIN-code functionality. Designed for seamless integration, it is compatible with SALTO Space and SALTO KS platforms, providing a flexible and secure access solution for both standalone and networked environments. The backlit capacitive-touch keypad enhances user experience, while its sleek and compact design makes it suitable for a wide range of architectural settings.

Specifications

  • Dimensions: 290 x 67 x 20 mm (Euro), 11-27/64” x 2 5/8” x 25/32” (ANSI)
  • Power Source: 3 AA batteries (LR6 1.5V)
  • RFID Technology: MIFARE (DESFire EV1/EV2/EV3, Plus, Ultralight C, Classic)
  • Handle Rotation: Max 52°
  • IP Rating: Not suitable for outdoor use
  • Certifications: CE, FCC, IC, RCM, UKCA, UL10C, ANSI/BHMA
SALTO XS4 One S Keypad Euro Datasheet

889.27 KB

Download
SALTO XS4 One S Keypad ANSI Datasheet

894.34 KB

Download
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Salto Systems Oceania - Sydney Level 3, 184 Bourke Rd

02 9011 8114
Display AddressCremorne, VIC

Salto Systems Oceania - Melbourne Level 5, 1-11 Gordon St

03 8683 9782
