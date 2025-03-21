SALTO XS4 One S Keypad: Advanced smart locking with integrated PIN-code access
Last Updated on 21 Mar 2025
The XS4 One S Keypad combines smart locking with PIN-code access, providing a secure and stylish keyless solution for doors. Ideal for standalone or networked applications, it enhances convenience and security.
- Capacitive-touch PIN keypad for keyless entry.
- Works with Salto Space and Salto KS platforms.
- Supports RFID keycards and mobile credentials.
- Retrofit-friendly design for Euro and ANSI doors.
Overview
The SALTO XS4 One S Keypad is an innovative smart lock that combines advanced access control features with intuitive PIN-code functionality. Designed for seamless integration, it is compatible with SALTO Space and SALTO KS platforms, providing a flexible and secure access solution for both standalone and networked environments. The backlit capacitive-touch keypad enhances user experience, while its sleek and compact design makes it suitable for a wide range of architectural settings.
- Dimensions: 290 x 67 x 20 mm (Euro), 11-27/64” x 2 5/8” x 25/32” (ANSI)
- Power Source: 3 AA batteries (LR6 1.5V)
- RFID Technology: MIFARE (DESFire EV1/EV2/EV3, Plus, Ultralight C, Classic)
- Handle Rotation: Max 52°
- IP Rating: Not suitable for outdoor use
- Certifications: CE, FCC, IC, RCM, UKCA, UL10C, ANSI/BHMA
