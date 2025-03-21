SALTO XS4 Mini: Streamlined Security for modern interiors
The SALTO XS4 Mini is a sleek, wire-free smart lock designed for effortless retrofitting. It offers enhanced security, aesthetics, and smart technology for a seamless keyless experience.
- Easy installation with no additional wiring required.
- Available in standard and metal variations for added durability.
- Supports RFID keycards, mobile credentials, and Bluetooth.
- Compact, modern design suitable for interior doors.
Overview
The SALTO XS4 Mini is a next-generation electronic door lock, blending elegant design with robust security. Designed for quick and simple installation, it allows for effortless retrofitting to replace mechanical locks with a smart access control solution. Featuring support for RFID, NFC, and Bluetooth credentials, the XS4 Mini enhances security and user convenience.
The Mini Metal variant provides additional durability with a reinforced body. Ideal for corporate offices, hospitality, education, and residential applications, this smart lock is available in multiple finishes to suit any environment.
The Australian model of the XS4 Mini features a split spindle design, providing additional compatibility with local door standards and enhancing flexibility in lock operation. This version ensures seamless integration into Australian building environments, offering enhanced convenience and security.
- Dimensions: • Standard: 127 x 58.5 x 22.5 mm • Metal: 128 x 61.5 x 23.5 mm • ANSI: 124.5 x 68 x 27 mm
- Power Source: 3 AAA batteries (LR03 1.5V)
- Battery Life: Up to 40,000 cycles
- Handle Rotation: • Standard & Metal: Max. 45° • ANSI: 54°
- Door Thickness: • Standard & Metal: 35 mm - 120 mm • ANSI: 40 mm - 105 mm
- RFID Compatibility: MIFARE Classic, Ultralight, DESFire EV1/EV2/EV3, HID iCLASS, NFC, Bluetooth LE
- Locking Mechanism: Clutch-based mechanism with electronic handle operation
- IP Rating: Not suitable for outdoor use (max. 80% humidity, non-condensing)
- Certifications: CE, UKCA, ACMA, EAC, IMDA, NCC, BIS, ANSI A156.2
Downloads
