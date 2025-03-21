Logo
|

SALTO Wall Readers & Door Controllers: Advanced access solution

Last Updated on 21 Mar 2025

SALTO’s wall readers deliver high-performance access control with real-time online integration, combining aesthetics and functionality. Compatible with Salto controllers, they work across lifts, sliding doors and electronic gates.

  • Product checkAdvanced online and real-time access control.
  • Product checkSleek and modern design with robust security features.
  • Product checkAvailable in PIN-code, Standard, Mullion, and Glass XS Reader models.
  • Product checkSeamless integration with Salto access controllers.
Overview
Description

SALTO’s wall readers are an essential part of any advanced access control system. Designed to enhance security and efficiency, they integrate seamlessly with SALTO door controllers and are suitable for various installations, including lifts, sliding doors, and electronic gates. Available in multiple models, including PIN-code, Mullion, and Glass XS, these readers ensure a sleek aesthetic while offering state-of-the-art security.

 

 

 

Specifications

  • Dimensions: 96 x 96 x 22 mm (Standard Reader), 90 x 90 x 4 mm (Glass XS Reader), 34.5 x 100 x 15 mm (Mullion Reader)
  • Power: 12V supplied by the door controller
  • RFID Technology: 13.56 MHz (MIFARE, iCLASS, Seos)
  • IP Rating: IP66 (electronics)
  • Connectivity: Wired via AWG24 twisted pair or AWG18 cable
  • Certifications: CE, UKCA, FCC, IC, ACMA, EAC, and others
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
SALTO Design XS European Wall Reader Datasheet

1.54 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SALTO Design XS Reader ANSI Datasheet

1.96 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SALTO Glass XS Reader Datasheet

424.52 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SALTO XS Mullion Reader Datasheet

143.31 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Salto Systems Oceania - Sydney Level 3, 184 Bourke Rd

02 9011 8114
Display AddressCremorne, VIC

Salto Systems Oceania - Melbourne Level 5, 1-11 Gordon St

03 8683 9782
