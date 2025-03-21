SALTO Wall Readers & Door Controllers: Advanced access solution
Last Updated on 21 Mar 2025
SALTO’s wall readers deliver high-performance access control with real-time online integration, combining aesthetics and functionality. Compatible with Salto controllers, they work across lifts, sliding doors and electronic gates.
- Advanced online and real-time access control.
- Sleek and modern design with robust security features.
- Available in PIN-code, Standard, Mullion, and Glass XS Reader models.
- Seamless integration with Salto access controllers.
Overview
SALTO’s wall readers are an essential part of any advanced access control system. Designed to enhance security and efficiency, they integrate seamlessly with SALTO door controllers and are suitable for various installations, including lifts, sliding doors, and electronic gates. Available in multiple models, including PIN-code, Mullion, and Glass XS, these readers ensure a sleek aesthetic while offering state-of-the-art security.
- Dimensions: 96 x 96 x 22 mm (Standard Reader), 90 x 90 x 4 mm (Glass XS Reader), 34.5 x 100 x 15 mm (Mullion Reader)
- Power: 12V supplied by the door controller
- RFID Technology: 13.56 MHz (MIFARE, iCLASS, Seos)
- IP Rating: IP66 (electronics)
- Connectivity: Wired via AWG24 twisted pair or AWG18 cable
- Certifications: CE, UKCA, FCC, IC, ACMA, EAC, and others
Downloads
Contact
Salto Systems Oceania - Sydney Level 3, 184 Bourke Rd02 9011 8114
Salto Systems Oceania - Melbourne Level 5, 1-11 Gordon St03 8683 9782