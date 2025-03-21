SALTO Space: The all-in-one on premise access control platform
Last Updated on 21 Mar 2025
SALTO Space is an advanced, on-premise access control platform that delivers seamless, secure, and scalable access management. Designed to enhance building security with real-time monitoring, wireless connectivity, and mobile credentials, SALTO Space provides a unified, keyless experience for modern facilities.
- Enterprise-Grade Security: On-premise software with fully localised data storage, ensuring privacy and regulatory compliance.
- Multi-Access Methods: Supports RFID, PIN code, face recognition, and JustIN Mobile digital key technology.
- SVN Data-on-Card Technology: Eliminates complex wiring by allowing access data to be carried and updated on user credentials.
- Scalable & Integration-Ready: Easily connects with third-party building systems, including CCTV, alarm monitoring, and visitor management.
- Real-Time BLUEnet Wireless Communication: Enables instant updates, remote lock management, and live door status monitoring.
Overview
SALTO Space is a comprehensive, wire-free access control solution that provides seamless security across any building. Built on SALTO's patented SVN (SALTO Virtual Network) technology, it allows for a virtually networked, data-on-card system that eliminates the need for complex door wiring while maintaining secure, real-time access management.
With BLUEnet Wireless, SALTO Space supports online door monitoring, remote unlocking, and live system updates, giving administrators full control over access rights from a centralised dashboard. Through JustIN Mobile, users can access doors via their smartphones, eliminating the need for physical keycards.
SALTO Space is designed to be highly adaptable and integrates effortlessly with third-party security solutions such as alarm panels, CCTV and existing databases. The platform is ideal for small businesses, large enterprises, and multi-site operations, offering flexible security management with intuitive web-based controls. Whether securing offices, universities, hospitals, or government buildings, SALTO Space ensures scalable, future-proof security with enterprise-grade encryption, audit trails, and seamless interoperability.
Downloads
Contact
Salto Systems Oceania - Sydney Level 3, 184 Bourke Rd02 9011 8114
Salto Systems Oceania - Melbourne Level 5, 1-11 Gordon St03 8683 9782