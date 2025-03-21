SALTO Space: The all-in-one on premise access control platform

SALTO Space is a comprehensive, wire-free access control solution that provides seamless security across any building. Built on SALTO's patented SVN (SALTO Virtual Network) technology, it allows for a virtually networked, data-on-card system that eliminates the need for complex door wiring while maintaining secure, real-time access management.

With BLUEnet Wireless, SALTO Space supports online door monitoring, remote unlocking, and live system updates, giving administrators full control over access rights from a centralised dashboard. Through JustIN Mobile, users can access doors via their smartphones, eliminating the need for physical keycards.

SALTO Space is designed to be highly adaptable and integrates effortlessly with third-party security solutions such as alarm panels, CCTV and existing databases. The platform is ideal for small businesses, large enterprises, and multi-site operations, offering flexible security management with intuitive web-based controls. Whether securing offices, universities, hospitals, or government buildings, SALTO Space ensures scalable, future-proof security with enterprise-grade encryption, audit trails, and seamless interoperability.