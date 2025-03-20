Logo
Salto Orion
SALTO Orion: The innovative face-as-a-credential solution

Last Updated on 20 Mar 2025

SALTO Orion is a face recognition access control solution offering seamless, high-security authentication. As a fully integrated system, it ensures fast and accurate access control.

  • Product checkAI-powered face recognition with anti-spoofing technology.
  • Product checkFast recognition speed for high-traffic environments.
  • Product checkFull integration with SALTO Space.
  • Product checkSecure, seamless authentication without physical credentials.
Overview
Description

SALTO Orion revolutionises access control with facial recognition, eliminating the need for physical credentials. Designed for modern security needs, it enhances convenience while ensuring robust authentication. Orion C, the recognition terminal, offers anti-spoofing technology to prevent security breaches, while the Orion self-enrolment service simplifies user registration and ensure compliance with GDPR provacy and data laws.

Specifications

  • Face Recognition Algorithm: Cognitec, NIST FRTE tested
  • Self-Enrolment Service: Remote onboarding via web app
  • Network Requirements: Wired connection, CAT6a SSTP LSOH cable
  • Server Capacity: Supports up to 350 doors
  • Compliance: GDPR, ISO 27001, OWASP-tested
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
SALTO Orion Data Sheet

1.14 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Salto Systems Oceania - Sydney Level 3, 184 Bourke Rd

02 9011 8114
Display AddressCremorne, VIC

Salto Systems Oceania - Melbourne Level 5, 1-11 Gordon St

03 8683 9782
