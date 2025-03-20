SALTO Orion: The innovative face-as-a-credential solution
Last Updated on 20 Mar 2025
SALTO Orion is a face recognition access control solution offering seamless, high-security authentication. As a fully integrated system, it ensures fast and accurate access control.
- AI-powered face recognition with anti-spoofing technology.
- Fast recognition speed for high-traffic environments.
- Full integration with SALTO Space.
- Secure, seamless authentication without physical credentials.
Overview
SALTO Orion revolutionises access control with facial recognition, eliminating the need for physical credentials. Designed for modern security needs, it enhances convenience while ensuring robust authentication. Orion C, the recognition terminal, offers anti-spoofing technology to prevent security breaches, while the Orion self-enrolment service simplifies user registration and ensure compliance with GDPR provacy and data laws.
- Face Recognition Algorithm: Cognitec, NIST FRTE tested
- Self-Enrolment Service: Remote onboarding via web app
- Network Requirements: Wired connection, CAT6a SSTP LSOH cable
- Server Capacity: Supports up to 350 doors
- Compliance: GDPR, ISO 27001, OWASP-tested
Downloads
