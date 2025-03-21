SALTO KS: Best-in-class cloud-based keyless access

SALTO KS is a fully cloud-based Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) solution that enables real-time, keyless access across multiple locations. It is designed to eliminate the need for on-premise servers and complex installations, ensuring fast, reliable, and flexible security management.

With real-time cloud monitoring, administrators can grant or revoke access permissions instantly, track building activity, and integrate access control with third-party security systems. The platform supports multiple access methods, including RFID credentials, PIN codes, mobile digital keys, and smartwatch unlocking.

SALTO KS operates on Microsoft Azure’s cloud infrastructure, ensuring high uptime, data encryption, and enterprise-grade security. The system’s open API allows seamless integration with existing smart building solutions, property management systems, and IoT devices.

The system features IQ Gateways, which connect directly to the cloud and communicate with SALTO’s wireless electronic locks via Bluetooth. This architecture ensures real-time updates and continuous access control, even when network connectivity is temporarily lost.

SALTO KS is ideal for businesses, co-working spaces, multi-family residences, and enterprise-scale projects that require scalable, remote access control with smart keyless technology.