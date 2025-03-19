SALTO Ælement Fusion: More than a guestroom lock
The Ælement Fusion electronic lock is a minimalist, stylish access solution for hotels and premium accommodations, combining elegant design with advanced wireless technology.
- Seamless, hardware-free design with an illuminated light ring reader.
- Wire-free, battery-powered electronic lock with real-time capabilities.
- Supports RFID, NFC, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for keyless access.
- Privacy mode with ‘Do Not Disturb’ function activated via thumbturn.
Overview
The Ælement Fusion electronic lock integrates security, efficiency, and aesthetics into a compact and modern design. It features a sleek, illuminated reader with an interactive light ring that signals access authorisation.
Designed specifically for hospitality applications, it enhances guest convenience while maintaining high security. With SALTO SVN and BLUEnet wireless technology, it offers real-time online capabilities for easy management and monitoring.
Salto Systems Oceania - Sydney Level 3, 184 Bourke Rd02 9011 8114
Salto Systems Oceania - Melbourne Level 5, 1-11 Gordon St03 8683 9782