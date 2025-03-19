Logo
Salto Ælement Fusion
Salto Ælement Fusion - 1
Salto Ælement Fusion - 2
Salto Ælement Fusion - 3
||

SALTO Ælement Fusion: More than a guestroom lock

Last Updated on 19 Mar 2025

The Ælement Fusion electronic lock is a minimalist, stylish access solution for hotels and premium accommodations, combining elegant design with advanced wireless technology.

  • Product checkSeamless, hardware-free design with an illuminated light ring reader.
  • Product checkWire-free, battery-powered electronic lock with real-time capabilities.
  • Product checkSupports RFID, NFC, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for keyless access.
  • Product checkPrivacy mode with ‘Do Not Disturb’ function activated via thumbturn.
Overview
Description

The Ælement Fusion electronic lock integrates security, efficiency, and aesthetics into a compact and modern design. It features a sleek, illuminated reader with an interactive light ring that signals access authorisation. 

Designed specifically for hospitality applications, it enhances guest convenience while maintaining high security. With SALTO SVN and BLUEnet wireless technology, it offers real-time online capabilities for easy management and monitoring.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Ælement Fusion Electronic Lock

142.85 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Salto Systems Oceania - Sydney Level 3, 184 Bourke Rd

02 9011 8114
Display AddressCremorne, VIC

Salto Systems Oceania - Melbourne Level 5, 1-11 Gordon St

03 8683 9782
© 2025 Architecture & Design

