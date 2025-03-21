Logo
SJ Espacer
SJ Espacer: Thermally broken large format louvre

Last Updated on 21 Mar 2025

SJ Espacer, a premium glass louvre windows by Safetyline Jalousie, is a thermally broken louvre system designed to provide interior spaces with natural ventilation and optimum level of comfort by minimising energy loss when open, and ensuring weather protection when closed.

Overview
Description

SJ Espacer by Safetyline Jalousie is a thermally broken louvre system designed to provide interior spaces with natural ventilation when open, and an optimum level of comfort, by minimising energy loss and ensuring weather protection when closed. 


The large 220mm glass louvre blades provide a practical alternative to the aesthetic appeal of an awning style window, without compromising on airflow.
 

SJ Espacer Product Brochure

1.69 MB

Display AddressMona Vale, NSW

Head Office 3/11-17 Wilmette Place

1300 86 3350
