SJ Espacer: Thermally broken large format louvre
Last Updated on 21 Mar 2025
SJ Espacer, a premium glass louvre windows by Safetyline Jalousie, is a thermally broken louvre system designed to provide interior spaces with natural ventilation and optimum level of comfort by minimising energy loss when open, and ensuring weather protection when closed.
Overview
SJ Espacer by Safetyline Jalousie is a thermally broken louvre system designed to provide interior spaces with natural ventilation when open, and an optimum level of comfort, by minimising energy loss and ensuring weather protection when closed.
The large 220mm glass louvre blades provide a practical alternative to the aesthetic appeal of an awning style window, without compromising on airflow.