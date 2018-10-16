Safetech car hoists: A focus on design

A car showroom is a place to display your best assets. Safetech showroom car hoists are built to complement the best that automotive designers have to offer. They present a quality aesthetic combined with proven performance features.

Easy to use, robust and durable a Safetech car hoist can be custom designed to fit perfectly into your showroom plans. Safetech engineers will work with your architect to create a hoist tailored to your exact specifications and site details. And it can be finished in a range of stainless steel control and trim options that help to create customer impact.

Our experience as Australia’s largest manufacturer of lifting solutions ensures that you can be confident that your hoist will be reliable, conform to Australian regulations and be backed by an Australian wide support network.

Features and benefits:

Travel up to 14,000 mm

Stainless steel controls

Showroom Quality finish for public view

Locking option for parking at upper showrooms



Applications: