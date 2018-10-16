Logo
Safetech Showroom Vehicle Lift
Safetech Showroom Vehicle Lift Still
Safetech Vehicle Lift in BMW Showroom
Safetech Vehicle Lift in Car Showroom
Safetech car hoists: A focus on design

Last Updated on 16 Oct 2018

A car showroom is a place to display your best assets. Safetech showroom car hoists are built to complement the best that automotive designers have to offer. They present a quality aesthetic combined with proven performance features. Easy to use, robust and durable a Safetech car hoist can be custom designed to fit perfectly into your showroom plans.

Description

A car showroom is a place to display your best assets. Safetech showroom car hoists are built to complement the best that automotive designers have to offer. They present a quality aesthetic combined with proven performance features.

Easy to use, robust and durable a Safetech car hoist can be custom designed to fit perfectly into your showroom plans. Safetech engineers will work with your architect to create a hoist tailored to your exact specifications and site details. And it can be finished in a range of stainless steel control and trim options that help to create customer impact.

Our experience as Australia’s largest manufacturer of lifting solutions ensures that you can be confident that your hoist will be reliable, conform to Australian regulations and be backed by an Australian wide support network.

Features and benefits:

  • Travel up to 14,000 mm
  • Stainless steel controls
  • Showroom Quality finish for public view
  • Locking option for parking at upper showrooms

Applications:

  • Car showrooms
  • Passenger Vehicles and even Truck Showrooms
  • Garages

Vehicle Lifts Brochure

9.53 MB

Download
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales Office 14A/65 Elizabeth Street

Display AddressMorningside, QLD

Queensland Office Level 1, 1, 505 Lytton Road

Display AddressMt Waverley, VIC

Victoria Office 1A-21 Lionel Road,

Display AddressVictoria, VIC

Head Office 39-45 Della Torre Road

1800 674 566
Display AddressCanning Vale,, WA

Western Australia Office 15-16/64-66 Bannister Road

