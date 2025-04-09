Rung ladders: Safe, easy access to any elevated area
Kattsafe rung ladder systems are designed to be designated safe access for personnel to get to elevated areas. Modular components allow for maximum on-site flexibility and compliance assurance, while multiple configurations are available to ensure the perfect fit-for-purpose solution for any project.
- Precision robotic manufacture, ensuring quality and consistency.
- Made to AS/NZS 1657:2028
- 22 multiple ladder system swith configurations up to 6.0m and beyond mean there is a solution for any situation
- Prefabricated modular components and unique T-bolt fastening system for rapid installation and exceptional flexibility
- Power grip rungs with slip testing to Australian Standards.
Overview
Safe and compliant access at any height
The Kattsafe Ladder Systems are manufactured to Australian Standard AS/NZS 1657:2018 and provide height access up to 6.0m and beyond. This makes Kattsafe’s solution one of the most versatile and compliant ladder systems on the market. This proprietary fall protection system has various configurations that can incorporate enclosed cages or ladder fall arrest systems depending on ladder height and application.
Kattsafe’s ladder systems are compatible with their full range of height access and fall protection products, including modular access systems, guardrails and walkways and more. Use the Kattsafe Builda configurator to design a full height access and fall protection system for your project.
Common ladder configurations
Mini angled rung ladder
Suitable for access between varying roof levels up to 3.5m
Vertical caged rung ladder
Primary access to ceilings and main roof areas up to 6.0m, without the need for a fall arrest system.
Angled caged rung ladder
Primary access to ceilings and main roof areas up to 6.0m, and access between varying roof levels above 3.5m.
Vertical fall arrest rung ladder
Primary access to roofs and elevated locations up to 6.0m. A vertical ladder requires a ladder fall arrest system for operator safety.
For help designing and setting up a rung ladder system, download the product brochure or contact the experts at Kattsafe.
