Rung ladders: Safe, easy access to any elevated area

Safe and compliant access at any height

The Kattsafe Ladder Systems are manufactured to Australian Standard AS/NZS 1657:2018 and provide height access up to 6.0m and beyond. This makes Kattsafe’s solution one of the most versatile and compliant ladder systems on the market. This proprietary fall protection system has various configurations that can incorporate enclosed cages or ladder fall arrest systems depending on ladder height and application.

Kattsafe’s ladder systems are compatible with their full range of height access and fall protection products, including modular access systems, guardrails and walkways and more. Use the Kattsafe Builda configurator to design a full height access and fall protection system for your project.

Common ladder configurations

Mini angled rung ladder Suitable for access between varying roof levels up to 3.5m

Vertical caged rung ladder Primary access to ceilings and main roof areas up to 6.0m, without the need for a fall arrest system.

Angled caged rung ladder Primary access to ceilings and main roof areas up to 6.0m, and access between varying roof levels above 3.5m.

Vertical fall arrest rung ladder Primary access to roofs and elevated locations up to 6.0m. A vertical ladder requires a ladder fall arrest system for operator safety.

For help designing and setting up a rung ladder system, download the product brochure or contact the experts at Kattsafe.