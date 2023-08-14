Logo
Tarkett Australia
Tarkett Australia
Tarkett Ruby70 Bedroom
Tarkett Ruby 70 Floor Commercial Space
Tarkett Ruby70 Office
Ruby 70

Last Updated on 14 Aug 2023

Ruby 70 is a cost-effective compact heterogeneous vinyl floor with premium qualities developed for all heavy traffic commercial areas such as hospitals and schools. Available in 32 colours, the collection includes a range of designs inspired by nature.

Ruby 70 is a cost-effective compact heterogeneous vinyl floor with premium qualities developed for all heavy traffic commercial areas such as hospitals and schools.

Available in 32 colours, the collection includes a range of designs inspired by nature, including realistic wood designs in both soft and dark grain hues, and a range of timeless mineral patterns in an assortment of sophisticated colours.

The 0.7mm pure PVC wear layer that is reinforced with TopClean™ PUR surface treatment, brings excellent resistance to indentation and abrasion, scuffing, scratches, and stains.

Ruby requires no wax nor polish throughout its lifetime and significantly reduces the use of water, energy, and chemical detergents for a better environmental footprint.

Display AddressBaulkham Hills, NSW

Tarkett Suite 1, Level 3, 3 Columbia Court

02 8853 1200
