Ruby 70 is a cost-effective compact heterogeneous vinyl floor with premium qualities developed for all heavy traffic commercial areas such as hospitals and schools.

Available in 32 colours, the collection includes a range of designs inspired by nature, including realistic wood designs in both soft and dark grain hues, and a range of timeless mineral patterns in an assortment of sophisticated colours.

The 0.7mm pure PVC wear layer that is reinforced with TopClean™ PUR surface treatment, brings excellent resistance to indentation and abrasion, scuffing, scratches, and stains.

Ruby requires no wax nor polish throughout its lifetime and significantly reduces the use of water, energy, and chemical detergents for a better environmental footprint.