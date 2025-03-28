RS7 ClearVision Roller doors
Our Commercial Roller doors are trusted by household retail names across Australia. They are most commonly used as shop front roller shutters in shopping centres where through-visibility is of paramount importance.
Overview
Our ClearVision Commercial Roller doors provide excellent security after the hours of business with the added bonus of easy vision through the door so that you can still highlight your stock and alert anyone outside the store of movement occurring inside. They are a full physical barrier, so rain, dust and vermin cannot enter your store after hours.
Features and benefits:
- Strong and Secure
The ClearVision Commercial Roller doors are assembled here in Australia to conform to our specifications. You’ll get a product that can withstand quite determined burglary attempts and perform well for years to come.
- Unique Slimline Pelmet Box – (Is an Optional Feature)
The ClearVision Commercial Roller doors are unique as they roll up into a slimline pelmet box and become completely hidden from sight. The pelmet box is an optional extra feature.
- Suits all Retail and Customer Service Applications
Suitable for most commercial applications including shopping centre shopfronts, counter and bar tops, food service areas, entrances and doorways, retail stores, shopping arcades, clubs, reception areas.
- Doesn’t require a bottom track
ClearVision Commercial Roller doors don’t require a bottom track to slot into, meaning your entrance is unimpeded.
- Span any Width or Height
ClearVision Commercial Roller doors can span any opening size up to 5.5m wide in one section. Unlimited spans can be achieved by use of centre mullions. Manual (with counterbalance helical springs) or motorised operation with tubular electric motor fitted inside the axle. The motorised solution is recommended for wide and/or high openings.
- High gloss colours, to match your business
Available in anodised or powdercoated finish. If you choose to have them powdercoated, your Commercial Roller Shutters will look great because they can be coated in one of high gloss colours from the Dulux PowderCoat range.
- Custom Made, Every Time
Every span is a different height and width, so your Commercial Roller doors are measured and cut to size by our professional tradesmen every time. This ensures the best fit and the most secure product.
- The Australian Trellis Door Company™ is Properly Licensed
Our Master Security Licence Number is 408031732. This is your assurance that all the work we do is compliant with industry standards, so you can feel confident that you are dealing with a company that has your safety and security at heart.
- 12 Months Warranty on Motors and Aluminium Slats
We offer a full 12 months warranty on all motors and aluminium slats used in the construction of your commercial roller shutters as long as they are maintained in accordance with our care guidelines on our Warranty page.