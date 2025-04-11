RS3 Window Security Roller Shutters: Extruded aluminium commercial roller shutter

RS3 Window Roller Shutters provide excellent security at night when your business is closed and by day they roll up into a slimline box so as to be totally invisible. These security roller shutters are for securing exposed glass and possible entry points away from public view.

Why should you choose our Window Roller Shutters for your business?

Commercial Grade Strength

The RS3 Window Roller Shutters have a double extruded walled profile for extra strength. The Secure Track side guides can be used to effectively lock the curtain in position for extra security. These commercial grade guides are three times the strength and thickness of guides from some other companies, meaning they are not a weak point in the system. Finally, the RS3 Window Roller Shutter comprises a curtain of interlocking heavy duty extruded marine grade aluminium slats forming a solid security barrier.

Slimline design means you get protection without a feeling of bulkiness

Your Window Roller Shutters roll totally from view when they are not needed, leaving your doorways and throughways unobstructed when you want them to be.

Automatic or Manual Operation – it’s your choice

Your Window Roller Shutters can be controlled manually or electronically. An optional key locking mechanism provides even more resistance against attack.

Any span can be covered

Our Window Roller Shutters can cover distances of up to 4.5m

15 high gloss colours, to match your business

Custom Made, Every Time

Every opening is a different one, so our Window Roller Shutters (like every roller shutter we manufacture) are measured and cut to size by our professional team every time. This ensures the best fit and the most secure product.

The Australian Trellis Door Company™ is Properly Licensed

Our Master Security Licence Number is 408031732. This is your assurance that all the work we do is compliant with industry standards, so you can feel confident that you are dealing with a company that has your safety and security at heart.

12 month Warranty on Motors and Aluminium Slats

We offer a full 12 month warranty on all motors and aluminium slats used in the construction of your roller shutters as long as they are maintained in accordance with our care guidelines on our Warranty page

Next step: a free no-obligation quote

The RS3 Security Roller Shutters System is strong and reliable. To find out more and receive a free, no-obligation quote, use the Enquire Now button (above). One of our knowledgeable salespeople will come to your business at a time that suits you for a no-obligation measure and quote.