Rinnai inverter split system air conditioners

Rinnai’s range of energy-efficient inverter split systems have been designed using the latest technology to provide optimum comfort and energy efficiency. With capacities ranging from 2.5kW - 8.0kW to suit different room sizes, homeowners will enjoy high quality, innovative and sustainable climate control solutions.

The range includes the ultra-efficient T series which offers up to a 9 star*energy efficiency rating and built in Wi-Fi and Voice control and the PB Series which includes smart, responsive technology for the modern homeowner. In addition, the J Series is another ultra-efficient model, exclusive to Harvey Norman.

Designed with efficiency and sustainability in mind, the range utilises R32 refrigerant which has a lower carbon footprint, enhances unit operation and efficiencies and lower running costs. All units are also equipped with demand response capability to help reduce overall power consumption.

Users can also enjoy the convenience and comfort of features such as inbuilt Wi-Fi and Voice** control, quiet operation and Sleep Mode that modulates up and down to mimic outside ambient temperatures and ensures a comfortable sleep.

*9 star efficiency rating applies to J/T Series 2.5kW in Cooling Mode in Hot Zone.