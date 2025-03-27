Logo
Supplier Image
Rinnai Australia
Rinnai-PB-Series-bedroom
Rinnai-T-Series-Inverter-Split-System-Open-Living-Sunset
Rinnai-PB-Series-Inverter-Split-System-Open-Living
Rinnai-T-Series-loungeroom
Rinnai-T-Series-Inverter-Split-Air-Conditioners-Perspective-right

Rinnai inverter split system air conditioners

Last Updated on 27 Mar 2025

Rinnai’s range of energy-efficient inverter split systems have been designed using the latest technology to provide optimum comfort and energy efficiency. With capacities ranging from 2.5kW - 8.0kW to suit different room sizes, homeowners will enjoy high quality, innovative and sustainable climate control solutions.

Overview
Description

Rinnai’s range of energy-efficient inverter split systems have been designed using the latest technology to provide optimum comfort and energy efficiency. With capacities ranging from 2.5kW - 8.0kW to suit different room sizes, homeowners will enjoy high quality, innovative and sustainable climate control solutions.

The range includes the ultra-efficient T series which offers up to a 9 star*energy efficiency rating and built in Wi-Fi and Voice control and the PB Series which includes smart, responsive technology for the modern homeowner. In addition, the J Series is another ultra-efficient model, exclusive to Harvey Norman.

Designed with efficiency and sustainability in mind, the range utilises R32 refrigerant which has a lower carbon footprint, enhances unit operation and efficiencies and lower running costs. All units are also equipped with demand response capability to help reduce overall power consumption.

Users can also enjoy the convenience and comfort of features such as inbuilt Wi-Fi and Voice** control, quiet operation and Sleep Mode that modulates up and down to mimic outside ambient temperatures and ensures a comfortable sleep.

*9 star efficiency rating applies to J/T Series 2.5kW in Cooling Mode in Hot Zone.

**Voice control applies to J/T Series.

PB Series Inverter Split System

1.17 MB

Download
T Series Inverter Split System

1.91 MB

Download
Display AddressKeysborough, VIC

Rinnai Head Office 100 Atlantic Drive,

03 9271 6605
Postal AddressBraeside, VIC

Rinnai Australia Pty Ltd P.O. Box 460

1800 000 340
