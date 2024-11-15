News
Save up to 54% on your cooling bill this summer with a Rinnai J Series split air conditioner
At Rinnai, we understand that finding the right air conditioner can be a balancing act between comfort, performance, and...
Cut your cooling bill by half this summer with a Rinnai T Series split air conditioner
As the summer heat sets in, many homeowners are looking for ways to stay cool without seeing their electricity bills sky...
New acquisition marks Rinnai’s entry into solar PV and battery market
This acquisition represents a significant step forward for both companies, enhancing their capabilities and offerings in...
Rinnai launches its first Electric Continuous Flow hot water system, Rinnai Efinity
Rinnai Australia is pleased to announce the launch of its first Electric Continuous Flow hot water system, Rinnai Efinit...
Rinnai customises four hot water plants to fit new North Stand building at Sydney Cricket Ground
The redevelopment of the North Stand at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground was an opportunity for the architects to showca...
Rinnai APAC unit installed at St Stephen's School, WA
Rinnai Australia worked with the team at Mechanical Constructions Air Services to install one of their APAC units at St ...
New Rinnai renewable energy products support Australia’s clean energy future
Rinnai Australia has introduced two new renewable energy product technologies designed to support Australia’s clean ener...
Frequently Asked Questions
For over 50 years, Rinnai has provided Australians the comfort, convenience and reliability of our appliances. Our innovative products are designed with the environment in mind, with low emission technology and high efficiencies, as well as a host of other great features.
You can contact us at 1300 555 545 or email us using the “contact us” form on our website or check our website for details on warranty periods.
Portable gas heaters range from simple, robust radiants, to the super-economical, technologically advanced convectors. They require no installation and can be stored away when not in use. Flued space heaters comprise of Energysavers®, gas flued heaters and gas log fires. They require a flue in the installation, are designed to be fitted into an existing fireplace (for gas flued heaters and gas log fires), and are an ideal way to warm living areas while creating an attractive feature for your home.
Please refer to the flue installation manual available as a download on the relevant product pages.
You can refer to the heating flyers or brochures for details on warranty details for specific models.
Generally, the more stars, the higher the energy Star rating, the more energy efficient the product is.
Generally, most Rinnai gas heaters do have fans to aid in quick distribution of heat within the room. However, the Rinnai electric panel heaters do not have fans and instead use natural convection to spread the warmth evenly across the room.
Most Rinnai heaters do come with intelligent timers as a standard. However, remote controls are optional with some heaters.
This depends on a number of factors, including the type of appliance, the type of installation and the condition of the existing flue system. In some cases the existing flue system can be used, in other cases this will not be appropriate. This is best assessed on site by a 1st Care service technician, 134373 or your licensed gasfitter.
Yes. Selected spare parts are available.
You can contact Rinnai at 1300 555 545 to enquire and/or order accordingly.
Continuous Flow
- If Controllers are fitted (Are they turned on?)
- Is there power to the unit? (check by plugging in a hairdryer or radio etc. into the power point that the continuous flow system uses)
- Is there power to the home? (Check lights, appliances, street lighting and main fuse box for tripped fuses)
- Has there been a storm or high winds? (Try turning off power, unplug power lead, wait 60 secs, reconnect and turn on, retry).
- May have blown the internal fuse or damaged surge protector?
- Is there gas getting to the unit? (If applicable, check LPG bottle.
- Check stop valves to the appliance and to the property. If available,
- check other gas appliances in the home)
- Check if fault with water heater (fault code displayed on the case of some models or on controller, if applicable.)
Electric Storage
- Is there power to the home? (Check lights appliances, street lighting and main fuse box for tripped fuses)
- Has the hot water capacity of the unit been depleted? (If peak electricity, wait 1-2 hours and test for hot water. If off-peak, wait until morning and test for hot water)
Gas Storage
- Has there been a storm or high winds? (Check the pilot light is lit, reignite if necessary)
- Is there gas getting to the unit? (If applicable, check LPG bottle. Check stop valves to the appliance and to the property. If available, check other gas appliances in the home)
- Has the hot water capacity of the unit been depleted? (Wait 1 hour and test for hot water)
All hot water
- Inlet water filter (strainer) blocked?
Continuous Flow
- Try increasing the flow of hot water at the outlet before adding cold if necessary
All hot water
Check the Inlet water filter (strainer) for restrictions.
- Are any other person(s) or appliances using hot water? (Pause dishwashers, washing machines or check use of other water outlets in the home “hot or cold”)
Continuous Flow
- Has controller transfer button been pressed?
Tank based hot water systems
- Check the Inlet water filter (strainer) for restrictions.
All hot water
- If tempering valve is installed it may require adjustment by installer.
- Check tap operation (may be faulty)
- Check the Inlet water filter (strainer) for restrictions.
Long pipe work lengths can cool overnight (consider a Smartstart Continuous Flow appliance or a small auxiliary electric tank to affected outlets)
Refer to operating manual for description of various fault codes or call Rinnai Customer service for assistance 1300 555 545
This is normal during the heating cycle, but not constantly. Contact your plumber or Rinnai Customer service for assistance 1300 555 545
- Hot water leak (Call your plumber)
- High hot water use (consider installation of low water usage taps and shower roses, take shorter showers, wash clothes on cold cycle)
- Electric boost not set up for off peak tariff (if applicable)
- System may require maintenance (Call your plumber or Rinnai Customer service 1300 555 545).
- Consider an upgrade to a higher efficiency model
A typical solar hot water system is made up of solar collectors, a storage tank, a gas or electric booster and a solar controller and pump for split systems.
There are two types of systems available
- Close Coupled systems
- Split systems
Close Coupled systems have the storage tank above the solar collectors all located together on the roof. Close Coupled systems rely on thermosyphon to operate: cold water from the bottom of the tank falls to the inlet at the bottom of the solar collectors. The water is heated by the sun, rising up through the solar collector and back into the middle and top of the tank.
Split systems have the storage cylinder located on the ground and the solar collectors located on the roof. Split systems use a solar controller and pump to transfer cold water from the tank to the solar collectors to be heated and returned to the middle or top of the tank. The solar controller compares the temperature of the water in the solar collector to that in the tank. When the collector is hotter than the tank the pump is switched on, transferring the solar heated water to the tank.
Installing a solar hot water system has great benefits especially when replacing an electric storage tank. It can potentially reduce electricity consumption, running costs and environmental impact by 2/3rds.
40% of a typical households electricity is used for heating water. Therefore a solar water heater can potentially reduce the overall electricity use by 25%.
Australian electricity is predominantly generated using non renewable and dirty coal fired power stations. As well as electricity they produce carbon dioxide emissions, ash, particles and waste heat, while consuming vast quantities of water and non renewable coal.
Rinnai solar hot water systems reduce the need for electricity and are part of many major energy reduction programs. Solar hot water systems also offset electricity just when it is needed most: Summer – as that is when air conditioners are running, loading up the electricity network.
Solar gain is available during the day throughout the year. Even cloudy days can deliver some solar gain. A clear winter day may sometimes deliver more solar energy than a cloudy summer day.
- Clear and sunny days produce high solar contirbution
- Clear and cold days produce reasonable solar constirbution
- Overcast and warm day produce reasonable solar contribution
- Overcast and cold days produce low solar contribution
The storage tank should hold a one days supply of hot water and have enough capacity to store the amount of solar energy collected by the solar collectors. Once the tank size is chosen to match household hot water use, the number of solar collectors is matched to the tank.
For help with selection contact one of our licensed dealers or alternatively visit our store locator.
The solar collector is the most important component within the system as it absorbs the energy from the Sun and heats the water. Collectors are generally made up of a combination of:-
- A glass surface (flat on a flat plate collector or round for evacuated tube collectors)
- Tubes containing a fluid that is to be heated by solar energy
- Heat absorbing surface / fins attached to the tubes
A treated surface on the absorber to capture and retain solar radiation
- A casing / vacuum to retain heat
- Pipework to enable the transfer of solar energy to the storage tank
The solar collectors are roof mounted and ideally face North when installed in Australia. Facing East or preferably West is OK, but a reduced amount of solar energy will be collected.
Avoid having the collectors shaded by adjacent buildings, structures and trees.
There are two types of Solar Collectors:
- Flat plate
- Evacuated Tube
Flat Plate collectors are made up of an insulated tray style case with a sheet of low iron solar glass on the top surface. Beneath the glass is a solar collector surface, either one piece or multiple fins. This has multiple water / fluid channels attached to it.
Sometimes known as a panel a flat plate solar collector is perfect for non frost areas and close coupled systems.
Evacuated tubes comprise sets of borosilicate glass “test” tubes with an inner glass tube providing a vacuum for heat retention. The energy that the tubes collect is transferred to the consumable hot water inside a well insulated header assembly. Evacuated tube collectors are available in cofigurations using either 20,25 or 30 tubes.
Frost prone areas are ideal locations to install evacuated tube solar collectors as they can withstand temperatures as low as -12°C. They must be installed on a split system.
They are separate solar energy collection technologies.
- Solar (thermal) hot water systems convert radiant energy into hot water.
- Photovoltaic (PV) solar converts radiant energy into electricity.
The Australian Government lists solar water heaters that are eligible for STCs and are therefore eligible to receive a rebate based on the number of STCs awarded.
An STC is a calculation of how much energy is expected to be saved over ten years when using a solar water heater compared to the electricity consumption of an equivalent electric water heater. 1 x STC is 1 x MWh of electricity saved over 10 years = 100 kWh saved in a year.
Performance calculations take into account geographic location, solar radiation, the angle of the sun, the efficiency of the solar collector, tank heat loss, cold water temperatures, the quantity of hot water used and hot water usage patterns.
The more STCs awarded to a system equate to a higher rebate available on the purchase of that system. Visit our solar rebate estimator to find out more.
A booster is required to deliver hot water in times of low solar contribution or times of excessive hot water consumption.
There are 2 booster options available:
- Gas
- Electric
