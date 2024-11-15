Rinnai Australia

A typical solar hot water system is made up of solar collectors, a storage tank, a gas or electric booster and a solar controller and pump for split systems.

There are two types of systems available

Close Coupled systems Split systems

Close Coupled systems have the storage tank above the solar collectors all located together on the roof. Close Coupled systems rely on thermosyphon to operate: cold water from the bottom of the tank falls to the inlet at the bottom of the solar collectors. The water is heated by the sun, rising up through the solar collector and back into the middle and top of the tank.

Split systems have the storage cylinder located on the ground and the solar collectors located on the roof. Split systems use a solar controller and pump to transfer cold water from the tank to the solar collectors to be heated and returned to the middle or top of the tank. The solar controller compares the temperature of the water in the solar collector to that in the tank. When the collector is hotter than the tank the pump is switched on, transferring the solar heated water to the tank.