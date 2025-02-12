Rinnai ES is a complete range of electric log fires that brings a touch of luxury to residential applications with a combination of exquisite design, technological innovation and a focus on sustainability. With a host of unique features, these fires are unrivalled in their class.

Designed with meticulous attention to detail and the highest standards of quality, ES electric log fires redefine luxury by offering both aesthetic appeal and practical functionality.

Cutting-edge technology provides instant heat as well as ultra-realistic flames. Additionally, TriLight technology offers dynamic LED lighting and customisable flame patterns allowing users to tailor their fireplace ambiance to suit any mood or occasion.

Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity offers convenient control of settings such as temperature and flame patterns via smart devices and smart heating controls ensure both optimal comfort and energy efficiency, highlighting Rinnai’s commitment to sustainable solutions.