Rigid rail systems: Continuous attachment to navigate roof structures safely

Kattsafe rigid rail system can be used for either fall arrest or rope access applications and can be operated by multiple workers, providing effective fall arrest and rope access protection for façade access and elevated work environments for maintenance and cleaning processes.

There are three rigid rail systems available:

Rigid 80 Rail

A compact high-strength rope access and fall arrest solution for areas where visual impact is to be kept to a minimum.

Rated to 21kN for fall arrest and 18kN for rope access

Up to 600kg per trolley point load

Increased point load ability for glass replacement requirements

Curving ability down to 1000mm radius

Ideal for compact and out of sight requirements

Simple installation using the t-bolt mounting system to the outer cavity wall

Spanning capability up 3.0m for a single user per span

Allows attachment of suspended ceiling systems to the side of the track where required

Rigid 130 Rail

A versatile fall arrest and rope access system designed for larger spans

Rated to 21kN for fall arrest and 18kN for rope access

Up to 490kg per trolley point load

Suits requirements up to 4.0m standard or 6.0m using long span attachment

Curving ability down to 1000mm radius

Rigid Stealth Rail

An engineered rope access and fall arrest system designed for safe and easy access to irregular and difficult-to-reach areas for maintenance.

Up to 2 users per span

3000mm maximum span between rail mounting supports

400mm minimum rail bend radius in any direction

Available in 3.0m, 4.0m and 6.0m lengths

Used with both fixed and removable trolley

Trolley capable of operating at 205° angle of lanyard operation

Custom radii bends available in any direction

Fully compliant with Australian Standards.

Patented design, unique to Kattsafe.

For help choosing the right rigid rail system for your project, download the product brochures or contact the experts at Kattsafe.