Rigid rail systems: Continuous attachment to navigate roof structures safely

Rigid rail systems, designed for rope access, ensure safe navigation of roof structures. Made in Australia from high-grade aluminium and stainless steel, they offer effective rope access and fall protection without compromising building architecture or design.
- Spans up to 6m for uninterrupted, smooth lateral mobility for users
- Multiple mounting options to suit any situation
- Suitable for multiple operators
- Single and dual attachment trolleys available
- Low profile options available for minimal visual impact
Overview
Kattsafe rigid rail system can be used for either fall arrest or rope access applications and can be operated by multiple workers, providing effective fall arrest and rope access protection for façade access and elevated work environments for maintenance and cleaning processes.
There are three rigid rail systems available:
Rigid 80 Rail
A compact high-strength rope access and fall arrest solution for areas where visual impact is to be kept to a minimum.
- Rated to 21kN for fall arrest and 18kN for rope access
- Up to 600kg per trolley point load
- Increased point load ability for glass replacement requirements
- Curving ability down to 1000mm radius
- Ideal for compact and out of sight requirements
- Simple installation using the t-bolt mounting system to the outer cavity wall
- Spanning capability up 3.0m for a single user per span
- Allows attachment of suspended ceiling systems to the side of the track where required
Rigid 130 Rail
A versatile fall arrest and rope access system designed for larger spans
- Rated to 21kN for fall arrest and 18kN for rope access
- Up to 490kg per trolley point load
- Suits requirements up to 4.0m standard or 6.0m using long span attachment
- Curving ability down to 1000mm radius
Rigid Stealth Rail
An engineered rope access and fall arrest system designed for safe and easy access to irregular and difficult-to-reach areas for maintenance.
- Up to 2 users per span
- 3000mm maximum span between rail mounting supports
- 400mm minimum rail bend radius in any direction
- Available in 3.0m, 4.0m and 6.0m lengths
- Used with both fixed and removable trolley
- Trolley capable of operating at 205° angle of lanyard operation
- Custom radii bends available in any direction
- Fully compliant with Australian Standards.
- Patented design, unique to Kattsafe.
For help choosing the right rigid rail system for your project, download the product brochures or contact the experts at Kattsafe.
