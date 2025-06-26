Kattsafe's revolutionary Rigid Stealth Rail

The virtually invisible continuous rail system that complements your creative vision for even the most complex buildings. Kattsafe's revolutionary Rigid Stealth Rail is an engineered rope access and fall arrest system designed for safe and easy access to irregular and difficult-to-reach areas for maintenance.

Spans up to 6m for uninterrupted, smooth lateral mobility for users

Multiple mounting options to suit any situation

Suitable for multiple operators

Single and dual attachment trolleys available

Single and dual attachment trolleys available Low profile options available for minimal visual impact