Logo
Magazine
|
|
Advertise
Sign Up
Back arrow
Kattsafe Logo
Kattsafe
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Kattsafe Rigid Rail Construction
Kattsafe Rigid Rail Stealth
Kattsafe Rigid Rail Facade
Kattsafe Rigid Rail Bottom
Kattsafe Rigid Rail Civic Quater
Kattsafe Rigid Rail Construction
Kattsafe Rigid Rail Stealth
Kattsafe Rigid Rail Facade
Kattsafe Rigid Rail Bottom
Kattsafe Rigid Rail Civic Quater
|

Kattsafe's revolutionary Rigid Stealth Rail

The virtually invisible continuous rail system that complements your creative vision for even the most complex buildings. Kattsafe's revolutionary Rigid Stealth Rail is an engineered rope access and fall arrest system designed for safe and easy access to irregular and difficult-to-reach areas for maintenance.

  • Product checkSpans up to 6m for uninterrupted, smooth lateral mobility for users
  • Product checkMultiple mounting options to suit any situation
  • Product checkSuitable for multiple operators
  • Product checkSingle and dual attachment trolleys available
  • Product checkLow profile options available for minimal visual impact
Overview
Description
Downloads
Brochure
Rigid Rails

3.10 MB

Download
Brochure
Rigid Stealth Rail

3.27 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMinchinbury, NSW

New South Wales Office 16 John Hines Ave,

+61 3 8727 9000
Display AddressBoronia, VIC

Victoria Office 1029 Mountain Hwy

+61 3 8727 9000
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap