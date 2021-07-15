Restore: Mental health ensuite

Enhancing Comfort and Care in Rehabilitation Ensuites

Enhancing comfort, safety and dignity for users and carers while enabling independence through intelligent design.

Toilet Flushing

The secure electronic touch activation panel for full and half flush directly covers the flushing solenoid mounted behind.

Snake Eye Securing Screws

Security screws (snake eye) resist tampering or removal without a tool, while allowing simple frontend install and maintenance access.

Stagnation Management, Self-Draining and Programmable Flushing The restore intelligent control hub is the ideal system for stagnation management as regular pipework flushing can be enabled for every fixture.

Intuitive Adjustment

The low resistance temperature handle provides tactile and precise temperature adjustment while the ‘touch on’ fast start pre-set temperature delivery is ideal for those with limited dexterity or physical disabilities.

Temperature feedback is provided by the backlit temperature handle, changing from blue through yellow to red as the temperature increases.

The Restore smartboard can be installed above the outlets creating a self-draining system further reducing bacterial growth risks in water systems.

SmartBoard

Controlled by the Restore Smartboard- eTMV, Smart Hub and solenoids are all housed securely in a lockable, tamper resistant cabinet.

Ability to pre-set maximum temperature for special applications (from ambient to 45°C)