Residential opening & closing louvred pergola roof system

Why choose a VERGOLA® opening & closing louvre roof system for your home?

Control the light and shade

Vergola’s® cutting-edge opening and closing louvre roof system not only grants you complete control over your outdoor area but also adds a captivating interplay of light and shade. Whether you prefer basking in the warm glow of sunlight or seeking refuge in the cool shade, the choice is yours to make, effortlessly managed at your fingertips.

Transform your outdoor living space

With Vergola’s® adjustable louvres, you can effortlessly achieve the perfect equilibrium of light, shade, and ventilation. Not only does it effectively block wind and rain, but it also serves as a versatile solution, doubling as a privacy screen or noise control barrier. When fully open, a Vergola allows an impressive 89% of all available light to filter through, surpassing any other louvre system on the market.

Vergola® is the original and the best

Invented in 1984, Vergola® has led the way in the opening louvre roof industry, seamlessly blending functionality with the captivating interplay of sunlight and shadow to transform outdoor living experiences.

Optimal temperature control

Vergola’s® unique and distinctive double-skinned design offers exceptional thermal insulation against heat and remarkable sound reduction capabilities, setting it apart from single-skinned roofing materials like aluminium known for their high heat conductivity.

Embrace sustainability

Vergola’s® is extremely energy-efficient. By optimising natural light, you will reduce your carbon footprint and embrace a more eco-conscious way of living. The adjustable louvres minimise heating and cooling expenses by regulating the influx of direct sunlight into exposed windows. Additionally, it fosters ventilation, further enhancing its energy-saving capabilities.

Enjoy 99% weatherproofing

The interlocking design of Vergola® ensures that the louvres can close seamlessly, creating a roof that boasts 99.9% weatherproofing. Manufactured to withstand cyclones and compliant with building standards AS1562 and AS1170.2, Vergola louvres offer exceptional durability and peace of mind.

Create your own Vergola® masterpiece

Vergola’s® Design Consultants collaborate with you to determine the optimal design solution for your home. They carefully consider existing design elements, sun positioning, and other building factors to ensure seamless integration and maximum functionality.

Award winning design excellence

Vergola® stands alone as the recipient of the prestigious Industrial Design Council of Australia’s ‘Prince Philip Prize for Australian Design’ and three esteemed Australian Design Council awards for innovation.

Crafted with COLORBOND® quality

Vergola® uses Australian-made BlueScope® COLORBOND® as its exclusive roofing material. Embraced by nearly half of all new Australian homes and adorning over 80% of Australian gutters and fascias, COLORBOND® epitomises elegance and durability, perfectly complementing the sophistication of Vergola® designs.

Intelligent rain sensor technology

Vergola® features an advanced rain sensor, embodying cutting-edge technology that automatically closes the louvres at the first hint of rain. With customisable settings, you have the flexibility to program your Vergola® to remain closed or reopen seamlessly once the rain subsides, ensuring optimal comfort and convenience.

Enhanced control with mobile app

Designed to offer enhanced control over your Vergola® and outdoor living space, our mobile app seamlessly integrates Bluetooth® technology. With just a few taps on your mobile device, you can effortlessly adjust the opening and closing of the louvres and create your ideal amount of light and shade. Find out more…

Customer satisfaction guaranteed

Curious about the Vergola® experience from those who’ve embraced it? Get a firsthand account from our customers themselves. Hear their stories and discover why they’re so thrilled with our service. Read our testimonials and see why our customers choose us. Read our testimonials…

