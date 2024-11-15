Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Vergola (NSW)
Vergola (NSW)
Premium

Sun Control & ShadesRoofingLandscaping & Outdoor
Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
Vergola automatic opening roof
Automatic opening roof Vs manual opening roof – know the difference

Opening roof systems have revolutionised outdoor living spaces, offering homeowners unprecedented control over their out...

Vergola louvred opening roof system
Adding a pergola to your garden? Choose a Vergola opening roof system

A Vergola louvred opening roof system transforms a traditional pergola into an advanced outdoor living solution, offerin...

Vergola opening roof system
Maximise the warm winter sun in your outdoor living space with an opening roof system

The winter sun provides a wonderful opportunity to enjoy your outdoor space even during the cooler months. By adjusting ...

Vergola Daylighting Energy Savings with Commercial Louvre Roofs
Daylighting energy savings with Commercial Louvre Roofs

Integrating innovative architectural solutions becomes crucial as businesses strive for sustainability and efficiency. O...

Installing a Vergola? Know these FAQs
Installing a Vergola? Know these FAQs

Here are some of the questions we are most frequently asked that might help you decide if a Vergola opening and closing ...

Harness the light and warmth of the autumn sun with a Vergola
Harness the light and warmth of the autumn sun with a Vergola

When the days get shorter in autumn and the sun loses the harshness of the summer rays, our homes seem to be reaching ou...

Vergola enables alfresco dining all year round at Loungueville Hotel
Vergola enables alfresco dining all year round at Loungueville Hotel

After considering several roofing options for his outdoor space including one from Europe, Campion decided on a Vergola ...

How to turn your apartment balcony into the perfect outdoor living space
How to turn your apartment balcony into the perfect outdoor living space

Outdoor living spaces in apartments may seem like a luxury but it is possible to create your own little haven on your ba...

Contactless design consultations for Vergola open close roofs
Contactless design consultations for Vergola open close roofs

Vergola (NSW) has introduced contactless design consultations for customers wanting to install a Vergola opening and clo...

Showing 9 of 51 news
Videos
STEP 1 - Design and Plan Preparation

STEP 2 - Building Specifications Check Measure

STEP 3 - Manufacture of ComponentS

STEP 4 - Construction Frame

STEP 5 - Construction - Louvres and Controls

Architect Mark Korgul from Watershed Design talks about Vergola

Barry DuBois calls Vergola a gift for architecture!

Barry DuBois talking about Vergola

Barry DuBois talks about the advantage of a Vergola creating both an indoor and outdoor space

Control the sun with a Vergola Open Close Louvre Roof System

Control your environment with a Vergola

Roy Richard's tells us what's great about working for Vergola

VER0005 Vergola

VER0005 Vergola

Vergola - a proven and trusted performer

Vergola - The Ultimate Outdoor Roof System

Vergola Celebrates 30 Years

Vergola changes lives - delivering outdoor living at its best

Vergola gives you the best of both worlds

Vergola opening and closing roof system - customer experience

Vergola The Ultimate Outdoor Roof System

Vergola's opening and closing roof system is manufactured on the Northern Beaches of Sydney

Vergola's Patented Louvre Technology makes it the number one louvre system on the market

Vergola's unique aerofoil shape keeps you cooler

Why Choose a Vergola Open Close Roof System?

Contact
Display AddressTerrey Hills, NSW

NSW Office 7 Tepko rd

1300 483 295
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap