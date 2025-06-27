Logo
Havwoods
Havwoods Relik Genuine Reclaimed Barn Oak Engineered Timber
Havwoods Relik Genuine Reclaimed Barn Oak Engineered Timber Planks Drawers
Havwoods Relik Oak Dryden Reproduction Reclaimed Engineered Timber Planks Shop Interior
Havwoods Relik Oak Rannock Reproduction Reclaimed Engineered Timber Planks
Relik: Genuine reclaimed and reproduction reclaimed timber flooring

Relik by Havwoods offers a stunning range of genuine and reproduction reclaimed engineered timber flooring. Highly stable and pre-finished, these 15mm planks and herringbone blocks are ideal for flooring, cladding, or joinery, suitable even over underfloor heating.

Display AddressSydney, NSW

28 Margaret St

1300 428 966
Display AddressNewcastle, NSW

150 King St

1300 428 966
Display AddressSouth Yarra, VIC

9-11 Claremont Street

1300 428 966
Display AddressNewstead, QLD

2/36 Doggett Street

1300 428 966
