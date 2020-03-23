Reinforced pedestal paving: A secure option

Pedestal paving is experiencing a surge of popularity in the architectural and landscape industry, as the installation of pavers on a pedestal system brings a myriad of immediate benefits that simply aren’t available when using a traditional laying method.

When using pavers on pedestals, significant cost and time savings are gained from the elimination of grouting, caulking and bonding agents. Installation becomes much simpler and quicker as pavers only need to be lifted into place on top of the pedestals. The vacant air pocket between the pedestals and the sub-base is extremely useful for concealing services such as plumbing, electrical and communications, and these services can be easily accessed whenever required simply by lifting off the relevant pavers. Drainage grades are incorporated into the sub-base, allowing the paved surface to be perfectly level.

However, the use of a pedestal system does have some inherent safety concerns, as certain pedestal paving applications have pedestals set up to 900mm high. Paver failure in such situations could prove very dangerous to pedestrians, who are at risk of injury should they trip and fall through to the sub-base. Furthermore, the Australian Standard for pavers and masonry currently does not contain any safety guidelines pertaining to pavers in a pedestal installation, which means that pavers safe to use in a traditional layout may not be compliant in a pedestal system.

Anston is currently the only Australian manufacturer to have a specially made solution for this potential safety issue. Designed, engineered and tested specifically for installation on pedestals, Anston’s reinforced pedestal paving range provides an additional layer of security for pedestrians. A sturdy, reinforced steel framework is embedded into the body of the paver, providing extra structural integrity. In the case of any cracking in the paver surface, the paver will not break as the internal steel frame will firmly hold the body of the paver in place.

Anston’s pedestal paving is available in the full 25-colour range, with several sizes available to suit most applications. The standard shot-blasted or honed finishes are available.