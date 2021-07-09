Refrigeration

Choosing the right fridge for your client’s kitchen comes down to the size of their household, With finish options in natural or dark stainless steel or white and with the options or a range of door designs from French door to a single door refrigerator that can paired with a single door freezer and trim kit for extra-large capacity.

FlexSpace™ Fully Convertible Drawer or Compartment

With the widest temperature range from -23C to +7C our FlexSpace Fully Convertible Drawer or Compartment adapts to your client’s needs with a touch of a button*. With 5 predefined settings they can chill your drinks, freeze their meat or store their deli snacks, taking the headache out of the fridge and freezer shuffle.

*within 2 hours

Fresh tasting ingredients for longer

Automatic humidity control and sealed feature give them the flexibility to look after their fruit and vegetables the right way for longer. The FreshSeal crisper bins are on telescopic runners which allow them to open and close them even when they are full.

Fresh filtered water and ice

The dispenser provides fresh, filtered water as well as cubed or crushed ice at the touch of a button for all your client’s family needs.

Energy Efficiency

Our range has been designed to be energy efficient*, reducing electricity usage which in turn reduces the impact your fridge has on the environment. (Energy ratings and running costs vary by model) *Designed to meet MEPS AS/NZS4474.

FlexStor Adjustable Door Bins

When life gets busy, flexibility is a life saver. That’s why Westinghouse created the FlexStor system. The adjustable door bins allow for quick and easy adjustment whenever or however they need it. We make it easy to do more with their fridge.

Easy-Glide Telescopic Runners

The easy glide telescopic runners in our freezers are easy to open and close and when fully extended provide superior access to frozen foods. No matter how much food is stored, they’ll always run smoothly.

Designed to fit a 90cm space with a huge capacity

Selected models of the range are designed to fit neatly into an Australian 90cm kitchen cavity, whilst delivering on large capacity. Clever engineering allows it to be installed with minimum gaps on the sides meaning maximum storage.