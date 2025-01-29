Recycling made easy with NEW 4-bucket Concelo®

Gone are the days when we put all our waste in one bin and didn’t give the environment another thought. No body likes the idea of their waste needlessly polluting the environment, which is one of the main reasons why separating waste is important. With a growing number of city councils now collecting four separate types of waste and recycling, there is an increasing need to separate waste conveniently within the home.

Hideaway Bins are proud to introduce the new Concelo® CR600 models, our first ever 4-bucket-in-one waste bins. These have been developed to allow waste to be easily separated into four waste and recycling buckets in one convenient unit which fits into a standard 600mm wide kitchen cabinet. Sorting waste within the kitchen avoids the nasty task of sorting through and separating recycling later.

Easy to clean and control odours

Each bucket in the CR600 is supported by an individual Clip’n’Clean tray, which can be removed for easy cleaning in warm soapy water. Moulded from durable polypropylene, these trays resist staining and will not rust, providing a durable hygienic waste bin.

To control odours, the Concelo Active Lid has been positioned to close over the two left hand buckets, perfect for waste or food scraps buckets, while the two right hand buckets are available for recycled items. The Active Lid is totally hands free and is compatible with electronic push to open systems like Blum Servo drive or Grass Sensomatic.

The new Concelo CR600 is available in a range of model and bucket sizes, and in white or cinder colour options.

Flexible bucket options

The smaller CR600-413 offers four 13 litre buckets, which can sit behind a 50/50 drawer front split, offering 52 litres total capacity.

For larger families there are two options, which both can sit behind a 60/40 or 2/3 to 1/3 drawer fronts. The CR600-416 has four 16 litre buckets, for 64 litres of total capacity. Or if you want to mix bucket sizes to match the volume of waste generated, choose the CR600-213-216 model, which offers two 13L and two 16L buckets. For total flexibility the buckets can be configured in any position within the bin unit.

The CR600 is designed to fit a standard 600mm wide cabinet using 16mm board. Like all Concelo waste bins, it is designed to suit System 32 drilling specifications, and is provided with a drilling template to make installation straight forward.

The new Concelo CR600 models are available nationwide through Hideaway’s distribution partners or direct from Hideaway Bins for retail customers.