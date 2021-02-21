Raw Elements: Commercial carpet tiles inspired by the colours and textures of rocks, crystals and gemstones

Textured, flexible, colour-rich and hardwearing – are just some of the terms that best describe Signature Floors’ latest commercial carpet tile collection. Seeking inspiration from rocks and gemstones – Raw Elements makes an impression with a colour palette that is reminiscent of the infinite treasures in the earth’s crust.

Available in two clearly defined ranges – Bedrock & Gemstone – the flooring collection brings together dark, moody and muted tones juxtaposed with dazzling, jewelled hues. These designs appear textured, reflecting the naturally occurring patterns seen in sedimentary and igneous rocks.

Let’s explore the collection in detail.

Bedrock

Like its namesake, Bedrock represents the base or the starting point of all design inspiration in Raw Elements. It features a series of eight neutral and grounded hues in cool to warm base tones. Bedrock exudes comfort with equal dollops of style and function.

Gemstone

The Gemstone range is made up of Gemstone shale and Gemstone basalt, with eight base colours in each. Gemstone’s striking jewelled highlights tie into the subtle shades of basalt and shale to create sophisticated yet adaptable floors that invigorate commercial spaces.

Use Bedrock and Gemstone individually, or combine them. Raw Elements lets you create a range of subtle to bold effects in flooring depending on the space’s functional need. Designers can also create custom effects by pairing the collection’s colours with Vivid or colouring the Gemstone range in the Vivid colours. If you’re after geometric shapes and designs, customise Raw Elements in the 10 Shapes by Signature.

The commercial carpet tile collection also supports wellness, sustainability, safety and comfort in a commercial environment. Contribute to points in the WELL Building Standard with these GreenTag GreenRate Level A certified carpet tiles. Also, enjoy the comfort of quieter spaces with Comfi Bak carpet tiles that absorb up to 30% airborne sound or 32dB impact sound. The collection is stocked in Comfi Bak but is also available in Thermo Bak for a small minimum.

Explore the possibilities with this in-stock carpet tile collection. Order a sample today.