There are a range of options in what type of rangehood your client may like to see in their kitchen space. Determining factors will be material finish, type and size based on the size of their cooktop ensuring best extraction rates needed.

Wall Mounted Canopy

Typically found in commercial kitchens canopy rangehoods are a statement piece in any kitchen. With the unit being completely exposed and not installed into cabinetry, a canopy rangehood isn't for a household where they want their appliances to be heard but not seen.

Integrated Rangehood

Popular due to their hidden and seamless nature into any kitchen aesthetic integrated rangehoods are the hidden helper when it comes to cooking. They can also be referred to as Undermount, Concealed or Built-In or undermount Rangehoods.

Fixed Rangehoods

Designed to be permanent mounted onto the wall, this style of rangehood is the most commonly used.

Ducted or Recirculating

You have two circulation choices for rangehoods: ducted or recirculated. Ducted models connect to the outdoors with pipes that remove smoke, steam, heat and odour-filled air returning fresh outside air, while recirculated models use a filter to purify the air before returning it to the kitchen. Recirculated aren’t as powerful as ducted, however are more easily installed - perfect for apartment living.

Clear the air quickly

Our canopy rangehoods offer powerful extraction rates. Depending on the model, the air cane be cleared at a rate of 720 - 810 m3/hr rangehoods, ensuring the kitchen is clear of cooking odours, vapours and excess heat in no time at all.

Long-lasting LED lighting

With a low energy output and high illumination, our rangehoods give them clear sight on their creations on their cooktop.

Hands-free convenience

Model dependent some of our rangehoods in the range come with Hob2Hood technology. When paired with compatible induction cooktops, they can clear a kitchen of cooking smells and steam, without lifting a finger. As the cooktop starts to operate, the rangehood will start automatically, to clear the air and adjust the fan speed and airflow as the temperature of their cooktop is adjusted.

Keep your rangehood performing at its best

Coming with aluminium micro-mesh filters that can be easily removed and cleaned safely in a dishwasher or hand washed with detergent and a cloth. Some models have a clean filter indicator.