Introducing RAB™ Board, the rigid air barrier by James Hardie. Designed to meet the building industry's changing requirements for high-performance weather barriers, this unique green panel is sealed with James Hardie’s innovative CoreShield™ penetrating sealer technology, keeping water, air and wind out, while allowing moisture vapour to easily escape - enabling the framing cavity to drain and dry.

Installed beneath external cladding or rainscreens, RAB™ Board delivers superior water resistance, long-term durability and strength - and is also suitable for use in non-combustible construction. The result of James Hardie's extensive innovation and research into durable and resilient façade design, RAB™ Board provides a fully-certified solution that offers superior defence against wind and moisture.

How does RAB™ improve building performance and lower risk?

Improved weatherproofing for the life of the building: The RAB™ Board solution creates a continuous weatherproof seal across the building. This innovative solution ensures full flexibility when it comes to cladding selection. James Hardie's durable CoreShield™ penetrating sealer technology provides a barrier that stops moisture getting in, while RAB™ Board’s advanced breathable design allows vapours to escape. This combination protects the framework and water sensitive materials from mould and degradation, during and after the construction process. Building performance is therefore improved through condensation management and thermal efficiency improvements.

Made for high wind pressures: RAB™ Board’s exceptional strength helps equalise air pressure inside the wall cavity, allowing buildings to stand up to 7kPa high wind pressures. Because RAB™ Board is made from fibre cement, high wind pressures won't cause tears or openings, a fact that is especially important in taller buildings or in cyclone-prone regions.

Suitable for non-combustible construction: RAB™ Board is deemed non-combustible and suitable for all classes of building, offering ongoing peace of mind.

Quick and Easy Install: RAB™ Board is lightweight, easy to cut with a 'score and snap' knife, and screw or nail to the frame, while the joints are simply taped. Leave RAB™ Board exposed for up to 180 days before installing the cladding.