Earthwool R7.0 & R8.0 Ceiling Batts: Australia's thickest and highest performing ceiling insulation

Last Updated on 17 Jul 2024

Knauf Insulation’s latest ceiling products – the Earthwool® R7.0 & R8.0 Ceiling batts are aimed to maximise comfort and minimise energy bills in new homes. As major states of Australia have adopted the NCC 2022 guidelines, the high performing ceiling batts are designed to aid builders, designers, and installers create energy efficient homes for their customers.

Knauf Insulation’s latest ceiling products – the Earthwool® R7.0 & R8.0 Ceiling batts are aimed to maximise comfort and minimise energy bills in new homes.

As major states of Australia have adopted the NCC 2022 guidelines, the high performing ceiling batts are designed to aid builders, designers, and installers create energy efficient homes for their customers.

These batts are extra thick and are designed over-wide to go over the timbers, knit together to form a continuous single layer of insulation and prevent thermal bridging. This helps achieve a higher system R-value compared to a standard width ceiling batt. They are ideal for NCC compliance and to help homeowners achieve 7 stars, at a lower cost and embodied carbon footprint.

