Quietspace® Panel is an innovative acoustic panel product that delivers exceptional reverberated noise control. Made from high-density 100% polyester, Quietspace® Panel is available in 25mm, 50mm, 75mm and 100mm thicknesses, designed to absorb a minimum 85% of sound energy.

Features and benefits:

Quietspace® Panel comes as lightweight, semi-rigid, easy-to-handle sheets. They are pre-finished, frameless and can be cut on site to fit, avoiding the difficulties associated with fabric-wrapped acoustic panels. Quietspace® Panel can be used on walls or ceilings or framed to create unique modular feature panels.

Quietspace® Panel can be finished with Vertiface® fabric wallcovering, allowing a choice of 36 colours and the option of velour or flat finishes. It can be custom-printed with any image, colour or pattern, supplied as custom-cut and shaped panels.

A range of edging solutions are also available for use with Quietspace® Panel, including extruded edge detail, fixings and aluminium frames.

Standard 1200 mm x 2400 mm and 1200 mm x 2700 mm panel sizes

Available in 25 mm, 50 mm 75 mm and 100 mm thickness

Standard black, white or grey finish

Can be manufactured with the option of any of the 36 Vertiface® colours overlayed

Durable

Made from a minimum 60% recycled PET

Easy to cut on site

Outstanding acoustic benefits

Group 1 fire rating

Manufactured locally in Australia

Click here to download technical documents.