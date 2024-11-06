Logo
GH Commercial Quickship Eucalypt
GH Commercial Quickship Field Of View Dark
GH Commercial Quickship Field Of View Light
GH Commercial Quickship Main Image
GH Commercial Quickship Metroscape
GH Commercial Quickship Territory

Quickship®: Australian made and stocked carpet tiles, delivered fast

Last Updated on 06 Nov 2024

Our Quickship® program offers a wide range of our best-selling carpet tile and plank designs, segmented by price meaning that you can find a suitable flooring solution to meet any project budget, without compromising on quality. Supporting local industry and manufacturing is important, which is why we continue to manufacture our carpet tiles and planks locally in Geelong, Victoria.

Description

Our Quickship® program offers a wide range of our best-selling carpet tile and plank designs, segmented by price meaning that you can find a suitable flooring solution to meet any project budget, without compromising on quality. Supporting local industry and manufacturing is important, which is why we continue to manufacture our carpet tiles and planks locally in Geelong, Victoria.

Through Godfrey Hirst operations, we draw upon over 150 years of local manufacturing experience, from both the heart of Geelong, Victoria and in New Zealand. Locally made products ensure no import time and therefore no import delays, meaning that we can get your desired flooring solutions to you faster, to meet your project deadlines. View our Quickship® range today!

South Geelong, VIC

7 Factories Rd

1300 444 778
