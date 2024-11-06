Quickship®: Australian made and stocked carpet tiles, delivered fast

Our Quickship® program offers a wide range of our best-selling carpet tile and plank designs, segmented by price meaning that you can find a suitable flooring solution to meet any project budget, without compromising on quality. Supporting local industry and manufacturing is important, which is why we continue to manufacture our carpet tiles and planks locally in Geelong, Victoria.

Through Godfrey Hirst operations, we draw upon over 150 years of local manufacturing experience, from both the heart of Geelong, Victoria and in New Zealand. Locally made products ensure no import time and therefore no import delays, meaning that we can get your desired flooring solutions to you faster, to meet your project deadlines. View our Quickship® range today!