Quick-Step Pulse Hybrid: Vinyl

Last Updated on 08 Mar 2021

Description

Pulse Hybrid needs to be seen up close to appreciate its impeccable design, feature-rich texture and trueness to nature qualities. Being the only Hybrid floor meticulously created in Belgium, Pulse Hybrid really stands out from the crowd with its’ genuine bevel edges and matching-embossed surface structure. Hybrid, also known as Rigid, is a new entrant to the hard-flooring market and is growing in popularity due to it’s many intrinsic benefits. Hybrid planks perform extremely well, being completely waterproof and extremely resilient to wear and impact.

While Hybrid flooring planks are generally waterproof, Quick-Step Pulse Hybrid also delivers watertight joins. There is little value in a waterproof plank if the joining system allows water to access the sub-floor, causing mould to form. Quick-Step Pulse Hybrid features the industry’s best click system ‘Uniclic’ and is treated with our water-repellent technology to deliver a fully waterproof floor, core, surface and joins.

Hybrid Vinyl Brochure

14.21 MB

Dandenong South, VIC

81 - 87 South Park Drive

03 9789 0808
