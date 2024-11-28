Logo
Premium Floors Australia
Premium Floors Australia

Flooring
News
Skills training and accreditation for flooring installers at Quick-Step Academy
Skills training and accreditation for flooring installers at Quick-Step Academy

Leading flooring brand Quick-Step is offering professional flooring installers first class skills and accreditation in t...

Premium Floors’ B2B platform making life easier
Premium Floors’ B2B platform making life easier

Premium Floors Australia presents a B2B platform designed to make life easier for builders, designers and specifiers.

Sustainability Awards
The importance of Forest Certification
The importance of Forest Certification

1.6 billion people worldwide depend on forests for some portion of their livelihoods. In addition to this human scale, d...

2017 Sustainability Awards: Q&A with Kendall Waller of Premium Floors Australia
2017 Sustainability Awards: Q&A with Kendall Waller of Premium Floors Australia

In the lead-up to the 2017 Sustainability Awards, A&D spoke to Premium Floors Australia’s Kendall Waller about the multi...

Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

81 - 87 South Park Drive

03 9789 0808
