Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
The Foamex Group
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Foamex-QPODs-300-Product-Image
Foamex-QPODs-300-Aerial
Foamex-QPODs-300-On-Site
Foamex-QPODs-300-Cement
Foamex-QPODs-300-Product-Image
Foamex-QPODs-300-Aerial
Foamex-QPODs-300-On-Site
Foamex-QPODs-300-Cement

QPOD™ 300: A Smarter Foundation System Built for Modern Construction

Last Updated on 23 Apr 2025

QPOD™ 300 is an innovative modular pod system used in raft and continuous slab foundations across residential and light commercial builds. Designed with sustainability, strength, and ease of use in mind, QPOD™ 300 delivers exceptional on-site efficiency and long-term performance.

  • Product check100% Recycled & Recyclable Material
  • Product checkFast and Accurate Installation
  • Product checkLightweight and Durable
  • Product checkEfficient Storage & Transport
  • Product checkThermal Performance Ready
  • Product checkCleaner Worksites
Overview
Description

Smart Solutions for Smarter Sites

The QPOD™ system is engineered to streamline foundation preparation. Its interlocking components allow for fast and accurate placement, reducing labour requirements and increasing productivity. With minimal excavation needed, it’s particularly well suited for soft or reactive soils, helping builders manage site challenges with confidence.

Where It’s Used

QPOD™ 300 is used in the formation of raft & continuous slabs, commonly applied in new home builds, extensions, and small-scale commercial developments. It’s especially useful in locations with reactive or unstable ground conditions, and for builders seeking a smart, sustainable approach to slab construction.

100% Recycled & Recyclable Material

Made from 100% recycled plastic, QPOD™ 300 supports a circular economy and reduces construction waste.

Fast and Accurate Installation

The pod's interlocking design ensures consistent spacing and slab accuracy.

Lightweight and Durable

Easy to handle on site, yet tough enough to support concrete pours with minimal flex.

Efficient Storage & Transport

Nestable design cuts down on storage space and delivery costs.

Thermal Performance Ready

Can be used with under-slab & slab-edge insulation to support energy efficiency goals.

Cleaner Worksites

Precision-moulded parts eliminate offcuts, reducing waste and clean-up time.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
QPOD™

6.58 MB

Download
Resources
Contact
Display AddressRevesby, NSW

Foamex Revesby 31 Mavis St

1300 283 626
Display AddressCoolaroo, VIC

Foamex Coolaroo 430 Barry Rd

1300 283 626
Office AddressTINGALPA, QLD

Polyfoam (Brisbane) 43 Proprietary St

07 3390 8955
Office AddressEdinburgh, SA

Foamex Edinburgh North 15 Peachey Rd

1300 283 626
Office AddressGepps Cross, SA

Foamex SA 8 - 10 Waldaree St

08 8349 9919
Office AddressBayswater, VIC

Foamex Bayswater North 31 - 33 Gatwick Rd

1300 283 626
Office AddressSomerton, VIC

Foamex Somerton 17/21 Freight Dr

1300 283 626
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap