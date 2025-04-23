QPOD™ 300: A Smarter Foundation System Built for Modern Construction

Smart Solutions for Smarter Sites

The QPOD™ system is engineered to streamline foundation preparation. Its interlocking components allow for fast and accurate placement, reducing labour requirements and increasing productivity. With minimal excavation needed, it’s particularly well suited for soft or reactive soils, helping builders manage site challenges with confidence.

Where It’s Used

QPOD™ 300 is used in the formation of raft & continuous slabs, commonly applied in new home builds, extensions, and small-scale commercial developments. It’s especially useful in locations with reactive or unstable ground conditions, and for builders seeking a smart, sustainable approach to slab construction.