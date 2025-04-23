QPOD™ 300: A Smarter Foundation System Built for Modern Construction
Last Updated on 23 Apr 2025
QPOD™ 300 is an innovative modular pod system used in raft and continuous slab foundations across residential and light commercial builds. Designed with sustainability, strength, and ease of use in mind, QPOD™ 300 delivers exceptional on-site efficiency and long-term performance.
- 100% Recycled & Recyclable Material
- Fast and Accurate Installation
- Lightweight and Durable
- Efficient Storage & Transport
- Thermal Performance Ready
- Cleaner Worksites
Overview
Smart Solutions for Smarter Sites
The QPOD™ system is engineered to streamline foundation preparation. Its interlocking components allow for fast and accurate placement, reducing labour requirements and increasing productivity. With minimal excavation needed, it’s particularly well suited for soft or reactive soils, helping builders manage site challenges with confidence.
Where It’s Used
QPOD™ 300 is used in the formation of raft & continuous slabs, commonly applied in new home builds, extensions, and small-scale commercial developments. It’s especially useful in locations with reactive or unstable ground conditions, and for builders seeking a smart, sustainable approach to slab construction.
Made from 100% recycled plastic, QPOD™ 300 supports a circular economy and reduces construction waste.
The pod's interlocking design ensures consistent spacing and slab accuracy.
Easy to handle on site, yet tough enough to support concrete pours with minimal flex.
Nestable design cuts down on storage space and delivery costs.
Can be used with under-slab & slab-edge insulation to support energy efficiency goals.
Precision-moulded parts eliminate offcuts, reducing waste and clean-up time.
Downloads
Resources
