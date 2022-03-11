Pyroglass®: Fire-rated glass products
Pyroglass® range of Fire Resistance Level (FRL) fire-rated glass products. Pyroglass® is a range of certified fire-rated glass with Fire Resistance Level (FRL) for up to 120 minutes in both Integrity (FRL -/120/-) and Insulating (FRL -/120/120) performance. A choice of single glazed, laminated and Double Glazed Unit (DGU) processing options for additional performance where needed.
Overview
A choice of single glazed, laminated and Double Glazed Unit (DGU) processing options for additional performance where needed:
- Pyroglass Robax® - A ceramic glass used in fireplaces or where more than 120 minutes Integrity performance is required
- Pyroglass Pyran® S - A borosilicate glass with Integrity performance up to 120 minutes (FRL-/120/-)
- Pyroglass ISO Pyran® S - Incorporates Pyran® S into a Double Glazed Unit (DGU) with Integrity performance up to 120 minutes (FRL-/120/-)
- Pyroglass Pyranova® - A specialised multi-laminated glass with Insulating performance up to 60 minutes (FRL-/60/60)
- Pyroglass ISO Pyranova® - Incorporates Pyranova® into a Double Glazed Unit (DGU) with Insulating performance up to 120 minutes (FRL -/120/120)
- All Pyroglass® products are manufactured to AS 2208 – Safety glazing materials in buildings and AS 4666 – Insulating Glass Units.
