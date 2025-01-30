Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Australian Glass Group
Australian Glass Group
Premium

WindowsSun Control & ShadesLandscaping & OutdoorStructuralSecurity & FireFinishes
Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
AGG Insulglass LowE Plus
Expansive glazing helps maximise energy performance, natural light and panoramic views at Warrnambool Golf Club

Using thermally broken Alspec ThermAFrame® systems paired with AGG Insulglass LowE Plus® – Grey double glazing, the proj...

Insulglass LowE Plus® Triple Glazing
AGG’s triple glazing achieves exceptional energy efficiency at Melbourne home built to Passive House standards

AGG’s triple glazing with 2x LowE coatings, WarmEdge spacers and argon gas-filled air gaps achieved a Ug (Passivhaus gla...

Insulglass LowE Plus glass meets energy efficiency goals in mid-century home transformation on The Block
Insulglass LowE Plus glass meets energy efficiency goals in mid-century home transformation on The Block

LowE Plus double glazing not only ensured that the house achieved its energy efficiency goals but also elevated the aest...

Insulglass LowE Plus double glazing delivers temperature regulation and aesthetics at The Block house
Insulglass LowE Plus double glazing delivers temperature regulation and aesthetics at The Block house

To solve the challenge of temperature regulation without compromising on aesthetics, the architects leveraged AGG Insulg...

Advanced glazing solutions marry visual luxury with energy efficiency at The Block house
Advanced glazing solutions marry visual luxury with energy efficiency at The Block house

By employing Insulglass LowE Plus, they were able to create windows and doors that drastically improved the house’s insu...

High performance glazing systems enhance modern Art Deco styling of The Block house
High performance glazing systems enhance modern Art Deco styling of The Block house

The house required advanced glazing solutions to provide insulation, security, and style, enhancing the curvaceous archi...

Insulglass LowE Plus clear double glazing helps The Block house achieve architectural vision
Insulglass LowE Plus clear double glazing helps The Block house achieve architectural vision

The AGG LowE Plus clear double glazing in aluplast uPVC window and door joinery played an indispensable role in realisin...

Australian Glass Group – official high performance glazing supplier to The Block 2023
Australian Glass Group – official high performance glazing supplier to The Block 2023

We’ll be showcasing our window instalments featuring our high performance double glazing across the next 12 weeks.

High performance glazing delivers exceptional functionality at school learning centre
High performance glazing delivers exceptional functionality at school learning centre

High performance glazing systems were specified to deliver exceptional functionality to the Senior Learning Centre at th...

Showing 9 of 41 news
Resources
Showing 9 of 10 resources
Contact
Display AddressGirraween, NSW

NSW Office 140 Gilba Road

02 9896 0566
Display AddressRokeby, TAS

TAS Office 39 South Arm Road

03 6247 1625
Display AddressKnoxfield, VIC

VIC Office 81-83 Rushdale Street

03 9730 7400
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap