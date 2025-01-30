News
Expansive glazing helps maximise energy performance, natural light and panoramic views at Warrnambool Golf Club
Using thermally broken Alspec ThermAFrame® systems paired with AGG Insulglass LowE Plus® – Grey double glazing, the proj...
AGG’s triple glazing achieves exceptional energy efficiency at Melbourne home built to Passive House standards
AGG’s triple glazing with 2x LowE coatings, WarmEdge spacers and argon gas-filled air gaps achieved a Ug (Passivhaus gla...
Insulglass LowE Plus glass meets energy efficiency goals in mid-century home transformation on The Block
LowE Plus double glazing not only ensured that the house achieved its energy efficiency goals but also elevated the aest...
Insulglass LowE Plus double glazing delivers temperature regulation and aesthetics at The Block house
To solve the challenge of temperature regulation without compromising on aesthetics, the architects leveraged AGG Insulg...
Advanced glazing solutions marry visual luxury with energy efficiency at The Block house
By employing Insulglass LowE Plus, they were able to create windows and doors that drastically improved the house’s insu...
High performance glazing systems enhance modern Art Deco styling of The Block house
The house required advanced glazing solutions to provide insulation, security, and style, enhancing the curvaceous archi...
Insulglass LowE Plus clear double glazing helps The Block house achieve architectural vision
The AGG LowE Plus clear double glazing in aluplast uPVC window and door joinery played an indispensable role in realisin...
Australian Glass Group – official high performance glazing supplier to The Block 2023
We’ll be showcasing our window instalments featuring our high performance double glazing across the next 12 weeks.
High performance glazing delivers exceptional functionality at school learning centre
High performance glazing systems were specified to deliver exceptional functionality to the Senior Learning Centre at th...
Resources
Contact
NSW Office 140 Gilba Road02 9896 0566
TAS Office 39 South Arm Road03 6247 1625
VIC Office 81-83 Rushdale Street03 9730 7400