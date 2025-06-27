PurePlank: Sustainably-sourced engineered timber flooring
Choose the right timber for your project and for the planet. PurePlank pre-finished engineered timber flooring planks from Havwoods have been responsibly sourced and manufactured in one of the world's finest eco-conscious facilities, taking care that forests are maintained, wildlife is protected, and workers are fairly paid and treated.
Display AddressSydney, NSW
28 Margaret St1300 428 966
Display AddressNewcastle, NSW
150 King St1300 428 966
Display AddressSouth Yarra, VIC
9-11 Claremont Street1300 428 966
Display AddressNewstead, QLD
2/36 Doggett Street1300 428 966