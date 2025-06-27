Logo
Supplier Image
Havwoods
Havwoods PurePlank Allevard Timber Flooring Alexandria Apartment
Havwoods PurePlank Calvaire Timber Flooring Title Bookstore
Havwoods PurePlank Champagne Timber Flooring Private Home
Havwoods PurePlank Lavardon Timber Cladding Rhino Interiors Office
PurePlank: Sustainably-sourced engineered timber flooring

Choose the right timber for your project and for the planet. PurePlank pre-finished engineered timber flooring planks from Havwoods have been responsibly sourced and manufactured in one of the world's finest eco-conscious facilities, taking care that forests are maintained, wildlife is protected, and workers are fairly paid and treated.

Display AddressSydney, NSW

28 Margaret St

1300 428 966
Display AddressNewcastle, NSW

150 King St

1300 428 966
Display AddressSouth Yarra, VIC

9-11 Claremont Street

1300 428 966
Display AddressNewstead, QLD

2/36 Doggett Street

1300 428 966
