Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Promat Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Promat PROMATECT-XS Beam Layer
Promat PROMATECT-XS Column Layer
Promat PROMATECT-XS Column Layer
Promat PROMATECT-XS Column Protection
Promat PROMATECT XS Columns
Promat PROMATECT XS Pallet Compressed
Promat PROMATECT-XS Beam Layer
Promat PROMATECT-XS Column Layer
Promat PROMATECT-XS Column Layer
Promat PROMATECT-XS Column Protection
Promat PROMATECT XS Columns
Promat PROMATECT XS Pallet Compressed
|

PROMATECT®-XS: Next generation steel protection

Last Updated on 23 Nov 2021

PROMATECT®-XS is the next generation of innovative high performing steel fire protection boards from Promat Australia. It is approved for single and double layer application for all steel beams and column that require fire protection (FRL) of up to 2hrs (120/-/-) and is approved in accordance with As4100 and AS1530.4:2014.

Overview
Description

PROMATECT®-XS is the next generation of innovative high performing steel fire protection boards from Promat Australia. It is approved for single and double layer application for all steel beams and column that require fire protection (FRL) of up to 2hrs (120/-/-) and is approved in accordance with As4100 and AS1530.4:2014.

PROMATECT®-XS is strong, highly moisture resistant, non-combustible and has improved workability compared to traditional steel encasement products. PROMATECT® -XS is highly durable and can be applied in internal and semi-exposed external applications.

PROMATECT®-XS can be applied directly on the steel structures, without the need of any secondary substructures such as steel angles, clips or other ancillary products.

Benefits:

  • Low board thickness needed for given fire protection up to 120min.
  • Easy installation with staple fixings and no glue or filler.
  • Frameless installation for time, space and cost optimisation.
  • Easy cutting, even with a knife (score & snap).
  • Can be installed before the building is weathertight (up to 6 months semi-exposed).
  • High quality surface finishing.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
PROMATECT®-XS Installation Manual

280.3 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
PROMATECT®-XS SDS

2.43 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNorthmead, NSW

New South Wales 1/175 Briens Rd

Display AddressHeathwood, QLD

Queensland 80 Stradbroke Street

Display AddressAdelaide, SA

Promat Australia Pty. Ltd. (Head Office) 1 Scotland Road, Mile End South

1800 776 628
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap