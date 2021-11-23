PROMATECT®-XS: Next generation steel protection

PROMATECT®-XS is the next generation of innovative high performing steel fire protection boards from Promat Australia. It is approved for single and double layer application for all steel beams and column that require fire protection (FRL) of up to 2hrs (120/-/-) and is approved in accordance with As4100 and AS1530.4:2014.

PROMATECT®-XS is strong, highly moisture resistant, non-combustible and has improved workability compared to traditional steel encasement products. PROMATECT® -XS is highly durable and can be applied in internal and semi-exposed external applications.

PROMATECT®-XS can be applied directly on the steel structures, without the need of any secondary substructures such as steel angles, clips or other ancillary products.

Benefits: