PROMATECT®-100X
PROMATECT®-100X is a high performing fire protective board, specifically designed for the fire compartmentation in buildings, such as partitions and ceilings, when high fire protection performance is required. Easy snap and score cutting. Smooth surface for a great finish with standard joint fillers and paints
- 2 & 4hr fire resistant walls to 4m high
- 2hr fire rated ceilings for fire from above & below with extended spans
- Simple installation with score & snap cutting and standard framing elements
Overview
PROMATECT®-100X is a high-performance fire protective board engineered for fire compartmentation in buildings, ideal for partitions and ceilings requiring higher fire resistance. Simple installation, high quality finish and suitable for use in damp areas.
Tested for partition walls for fire resistance levels (FRL’s) of both -/120/120 and -/240/240 with heights of up to 4m. It also tested as a self-supporting ceiling system for FRL -/120/120 with the fire attack from either above or below. It can be applied for ceiling spans of up to 5m. The board is simple to work with and can be cut using the score and snap method, so power tools are not necessarily required. The framing systems are based on standard off the shelf steel profiles and fixings are also standard.
Finishing of the board can be done with standard jointing or topping products suitable for plasterboard and can be finished with most types of coatings. The finish of the board has been engineered for use in Semi Exposed Areas where it is exposed to damp atmosphere and UV but not direct impact from water. It can be used for wet areas with suitable waterproofing application.
Last Updated on 23 May 2025
- Standard Thicknesses: 22 and 13mm
- Standard Sheet Dimensions - 2400 x 1200mm
- Alternate Sheet Lengths available if required
Contact
