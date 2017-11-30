Logo
PROMATECT® 100: Single layer systems for walls and ceilings up to 120/120/120 FRL

Last Updated on 30 Nov 2017

PROMATECT® 100 is a single layer lightweight, impact resistance (to NCC C1.8), acoustically tested board system for walls and ceilings that provides up to 120/120/120 FRL in accordance to AS1530.4. For higher FRL's, -/240/240 two layers of PROMATECT® 100 is required. PROMATECT® 100 comprises autoclaved calcium silicate spheres bound in a mineral matrix.

Overview
Description

PROMATECT® 100 is a single layer lightweight, impact resistance (to NCC C1.8), acoustically tested board system for walls and ceilings that provides up to 120/120/120 FRL in accordance to AS1530.4. For higher FRL's, -/240/240 two layers of PROMATECT® 100 is required.

PROMATECT® 100 comprises autoclaved calcium silicate spheres (PROMAXON® is a synthetic hydrated calcium silicate in spherical form) bound in a mineral matrix. PromaX® technology provides excellent fire performance in most applications.

PROMATECT® 100 has a smooth finished surface, able to receive almost any form of architectural / finish treatment. PROMATECT® 100 is resistant to the effects of moisture and will not physically deteriorate when used in damp or humid conditions. Performance characteristics are not degraded by age or moisture. However, PROMATECT® 100 is not designed for use in areas subject to continual damp or high temperatures. PROMATECT® 100 is for internal applications only.

DrawingBrochure
PROMATECT 100 Datasheet

119 KB

Download
PROMATECT 100 Handbook

9.71 MB

Download
PROMATECT 100 SDS

284.89 KB

Download
Display AddressNorthmead, NSW

New South Wales 1/175 Briens Rd

Display AddressHeathwood, QLD

Queensland 80 Stradbroke Street

Display AddressAdelaide, SA

Promat Australia Pty. Ltd. (Head Office) 1 Scotland Road, Mile End South

1800 776 628
