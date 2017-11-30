PROMATECT® 100 is a single layer lightweight, impact resistance (to NCC C1.8), acoustically tested board system for walls and ceilings that provides up to 120/120/120 FRL in accordance to AS1530.4. For higher FRL's, -/240/240 two layers of PROMATECT® 100 is required.

PROMATECT® 100 comprises autoclaved calcium silicate spheres (PROMAXON® is a synthetic hydrated calcium silicate in spherical form) bound in a mineral matrix. PromaX® technology provides excellent fire performance in most applications.

PROMATECT® 100 has a smooth finished surface, able to receive almost any form of architectural / finish treatment. PROMATECT® 100 is resistant to the effects of moisture and will not physically deteriorate when used in damp or humid conditions. Performance characteristics are not degraded by age or moisture. However, PROMATECT® 100 is not designed for use in areas subject to continual damp or high temperatures. PROMATECT® 100 is for internal applications only.