Alspec ProGlide UltraFlat Residential Interior
Alspec ProGlide UltraFlat School Interior
Alspec ProGlide UltraFlat Wakanui
Alspec ProGlide UltraFlat Decking Glass Doors
Alspec ProGlide UltraFlat Large Glass Doors Night Time
|

ProGlide UltraFlat™: Commercial sliding doors

Last Updated on 30 Aug 2018

The ProGlide UltraFlat™ sliding door from Alspec® allows architects and designers the freedom to achieve large expansive openings whilst also offering a weather resistant wheelchair compliant sill to AS1428.1 without the need to compromise on performance or aesthetics. Specifying Alspec's® ProGlide UltraFlat™ ensures the client receives a solid, durable high-performance product.

Overview
Description

Alspec's® High Performance Wheelchair Accessible sliding door

The ProGlide UltraFlat™ sliding door from Alspec® allows architects and designers the freedom to achieve large expansive openings whilst also offering a weather resistant wheelchair compliant sill to AS1428.1 without the need to compromise on performance or aesthetics.

Specifying Alspec’s® ProGlide UltraFlat™ ensures the client receives a solid, durable high performance product offering a continuous accessible path of seamless transition between internal and external floor finishes.

Designed and manufactured in Australia to meet the extremes of the Australian environment, the Alspec® ProGlide UltraFlat™ is the first choice amongst architects, builders, home owners and fabricators when performance and quality matter.

Key Features:

  • AS1428.1 wheelchair compliant sill ideal for aged care living applications.
  • 250Pa water resistant sill.
  • Large sliding panels, ideal for housing, apartment and commercial applications.
  • Inside, outside sliding panels, allowing multiple panel designs.
  • Allows up to 4 panels stacking in each direction.
  • Heavy duty aluminium profiles.
  • Accepts up to 14mm single glazed and up to 28mm double glazing units, allowing the designer to achieve the most demanding thermal and acoustic specifications.
  • 90 degree post free corner option.

Contact
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra Branch 1/28 Sheppard St

02 5134 3300
Display AddressLambton, NSW

Newcastle Branch 95 Griffiths Road

02 4952 9111
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brendale Branch 24 Doherty St,

07 3205 9911
Display AddressEdmonton, QLD

Cairns Branch 34-38 Hargreaves St

07 4037 6666
Display AddressMount Louisa, QLD

21 Carroll Street 21 Carroll Street

07 4447 1300
Display AddressSvensson Heights, QLD

Bundaberg Branch 17 Production Street,

07 4111 2000
Display AddressBeverley, SA

Adelaide Branch 1 Pope Court

08 8150 6960
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Branch 26-40 Pound Road West

03 8787 6333
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Perth Branch 30 Holder Way

08 9209 9100
Office AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Branch 3 Alspec Place

02 9834 9500
