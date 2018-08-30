ProGlide UltraFlat™: Commercial sliding doors

Alspec's® High Performance Wheelchair Accessible sliding door

The ProGlide UltraFlat™ sliding door from Alspec® allows architects and designers the freedom to achieve large expansive openings whilst also offering a weather resistant wheelchair compliant sill to AS1428.1 without the need to compromise on performance or aesthetics.

Specifying Alspec’s® ProGlide UltraFlat™ ensures the client receives a solid, durable high performance product offering a continuous accessible path of seamless transition between internal and external floor finishes.

Designed and manufactured in Australia to meet the extremes of the Australian environment, the Alspec® ProGlide UltraFlat™ is the first choice amongst architects, builders, home owners and fabricators when performance and quality matter.

Key Features: