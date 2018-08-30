ProGlide UltraFlat™: Commercial sliding doors
The ProGlide UltraFlat™ sliding door from Alspec® allows architects and designers the freedom to achieve large expansive openings whilst also offering a weather resistant wheelchair compliant sill to AS1428.1 without the need to compromise on performance or aesthetics. Specifying Alspec’s® ProGlide UltraFlat™ ensures the client receives a solid, durable high-performance product.
Overview
Alspec's® High Performance Wheelchair Accessible sliding door
Specifying Alspec’s® ProGlide UltraFlat™ ensures the client receives a solid, durable high performance product offering a continuous accessible path of seamless transition between internal and external floor finishes.
Designed and manufactured in Australia to meet the extremes of the Australian environment, the Alspec® ProGlide UltraFlat™ is the first choice amongst architects, builders, home owners and fabricators when performance and quality matter.
Key Features:
- AS1428.1 wheelchair compliant sill ideal for aged care living applications.
- 250Pa water resistant sill.
- Large sliding panels, ideal for housing, apartment and commercial applications.
- Inside, outside sliding panels, allowing multiple panel designs.
- Allows up to 4 panels stacking in each direction.
- Heavy duty aluminium profiles.
- Accepts up to 14mm single glazed and up to 28mm double glazing units, allowing the designer to achieve the most demanding thermal and acoustic specifications.
- 90 degree post free corner option.
