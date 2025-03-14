PARKLEX PRODEMA: Maintenance-free natural wood veneer cladding

Delivering the beauty of natural wood without the maintenance

PARKLEX PRODEMA is a high-end, maintenance-free, natural wood veneer cladding, delivering personality, beauty and quality to architectural projects around the world.

Manufactured in Spain, PARKLEX PRODEMA is available in a wide range of natural wood finishes and versatile mounting systems, including concealed, exposed, louvers, clapboard and curved facades. To produce a natural colour and grain variation, PARKLEX PRODEMA uses characteristics of real wood. This creates a warmth and depth that cannot be achieved with synthetic alternatives.

PARKLEX PRODEMA is suitable for both interior and exterior application, and due to its ability to be perforated, it is perfect for areas that require optimal acoustics. Its scratch and impact resistance also makes it popular for high-traffic commercial spaces.

The panels in PARKLEX PRODEMA’s exterior range are treated with synthetic resin and an exterior PVDF film. This UV-resistant PVDF film protects the panels from all weather conditions. The PVDF exterior is also anti-graffiti and non-stick, which protects the panel from organic matter and reduces the build-up of dust and dirt from air pollution. This eliminates the need for maintenance or recoating, which is usually required with other wood products.

Key features and benefits

Maintenance-free natural wood veneer

Tested to Australian Standard AS1530.3

Sourced from sustainably managed PEFC certified forests

Has an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD)

Durable and resistant – the components used to treat the wood and the overlays added on top guarantee the durability and ensure they are maintenance-free.

Sound absorption

Complete installation system

10-year warranty

We are proud to be the exclusive distributor of PARKLEX PRODEMA in Australia.