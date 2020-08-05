ProClad™ SOLID non-combustible aluminium panel

ProClad™ SOLID high-quality aluminium panels are the ideal solution for any facade. The non-combustible panels come in a vast array of colours to suit a range of applications from high-rise commercial buildings to residential development.

ProClad™ SOLID is the perfect solution for any new build as well as recladding of existing projects. Architects, designers, developers, builders and contractors can feel confident when specifying ProClad™ SOLID aluminium panels as they are 100% non-combustible, require low maintenance and have a high level of safety and durability.