ProClad™ SOLID non-combustible aluminium panel

Last Updated on 05 Aug 2020

ProClad™ SOLID high-quality aluminium panels are the ideal solution for any facade. The non-combustible panels come in a vast array of colours to suit a range of applications from high-rise commercial buildings to residential development. ProClad™ SOLID is the perfect solution for any new build as well as recladding of existing projects.

Description

ProClad™ SOLID high-quality aluminium panels are the ideal solution for any facade. The non-combustible panels come in a vast array of colours to suit a range of applications from high-rise commercial buildings to residential development.

ProClad™ SOLID is the perfect solution for any new build as well as recladding of existing projects. Architects, designers, developers, builders and contractors can feel confident when specifying ProClad™ SOLID aluminium panels as they are 100% non-combustible, require low maintenance and have a high level of safety and durability.

